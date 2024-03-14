Nordson EFD Opens New Latin America Tech Center for Customer Training and Application Tests

Manufacturers can now send their assembly fluids and parts to this lab based in Querétaro, Mexico and get timely feedback on the best fluid dispensing equipment for their applications

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson EFD, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN) and leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, introduces a new Latin America Tech Center based in Querétaro, Mexico.





This new lab allows manufacturers in the region to get timely feedback on the best fluid dispensing equipment for their assembly fluid, parts, substrates, and production requirements.

Customers can either travel to the lab or ship assembly assets to the lab, which is equipped with the latest fluid dispensing technology including the full range of Nordson EFD’s automated dispensing systems, valves, controllers, progressive cavity pumps, jetting systems, and syringe dispensers. Customers can also learn how to operate EFD systems during product training sessions.

The lab is equipped with a 3D printer, scales, and other measurement equipment to determine the correct fluid dispensing equipment for each customer’s unique application requirements.

“With the new lab in Querétaro, Mexico, customers will see a quicker turnaround time on their application test,” said Bill Binkley, Latin America Sales Manager, Nordson EFD. “The new lab will give customers the assurance that their application can be completed via a video or a visit to the lab to witness their application test being completed.”

Reach out to a local Nordson EFD representative to set up an application test with industry-leading fluid dispensing systems today. To find a local representative visit this contact directory in English or Spanish.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com.

