Nordson Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Second Quarter Guidance

First Quarter Highlights:

Sales were $615 million, a decrease of 2.8% year-over-year

Earnings per diluted share were $1.65

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.06

Backlog grew 15% during the quarter

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2025. Sales were $615 million, compared to the prior year’s first quarter sales of $633 million. The first quarter 2025 sales included a favorable acquisition impact of 8%, offset by an organic sales decrease of 9% and unfavorable currency translation of 2%.

Net income was $95 million, or $1.65 of earnings per diluted share, compared to prior year’s first quarter net income of $110 million, or $1.90 of earnings per diluted share. First quarter adjusted net income was $118 million versus prior year adjusted net income of $128 million. First quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.06, a 7% decrease from the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.21.

EBITDA in the first quarter was $188 million, or 31% of sales, a decrease of 4% compared to prior year EBITDA of $197 million, also at 31% of sales.

Commenting on the Company’s fiscal 2025 first quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, “We experienced weakness across multiple end markets as we exited calendar year 2024, resulting in sales performance at the low end of our guidance range for our first fiscal quarter. However, we were encouraged to see broad order entry acceleration during the quarter, and backlog grew by approximately $85 million. Despite weaker sales, our teams performed well operationally and delivered earnings in line with our guidance mid-point. Overall, I am pleased with this solid execution in the face of dynamic market conditions, and we are positioned for growth as end market demand improves.”

First Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $300 million decreased 11% from the prior year, inclusive of an organic sales decrease of 8% and unfavorable currency translation of 3%. The organic sales decrease was driven primarily by weaker systems demand in polymer processing and industrial coatings product lines, which was partially offset by growth in systems and parts demand for adhesive product lines. Operating profit was $96 million, a decrease of $13 million from the prior year, reflecting the impact of lower volumes. EBITDA in the quarter was $113 million, or 38% of sales, a 10% decrease from the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $126 million, or 37% of sales.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $194 million increased 21% compared to the prior year first quarter, inclusive of an acquisition impact of 33%, partially offset by an organic decline of 11% and unfavorable currency translation of 1%. The organic sales decrease was driven by lower demand and tough year-over-year comparisons in the medical interventional solutions product line, where customer destocking trends continued to impact demand. Operating profit was $41 million, a decrease of $5 million from the prior year, reflecting contribution from the Atrion acquisition offset by lower organic demand. EBITDA in the quarter was $64 million, or 33% of sales, up 7% versus the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $60 million, or 37% of sales.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $121 million decreased 11% compared to the prior year first quarter, driven by lower organic sales of 10% and unfavorable currency translation of 1%. The organic sales decrease compared to prior year was driven by lower systems deliveries in electronics processing and x-ray product lines, partially offset by growth in optical sensors and measurement and control product lines. Operating profit was flat year-over-year at $18 million despite lower sales due to strategic cost reduction actions and manufacturing footprint optimization actions. EBITDA in the quarter was $23 million, or 19% of sales, unchanged from the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $23 million, or 17% of sales.

Effective November 1, 2024, the Measurement and Control Solutions (MCS) division, formally reported as part of the IPS segment, has been realigned to the ATS segment based on an assessment of our portfolio. Our segment reporting reflects this change and prior year financial information was revised to be comparable. See the appendix to this release for comparative segment data by quarter for 2024.

Outlook

The Company entered the second quarter with approximately $670 million in backlog, up approximately $85 million or 15% from the start of the year. Order entry continued to improve throughout the quarter. Based on current visibility and order entry trends, the Company expects second quarter fiscal 2025 sales to be in the range of $650 to $690 million. Second quarter adjusted earnings are forecasted to be in the range of $2.30 to $2.50 per diluted share.

Reflecting on the outlook, Nagarajan continued, “Even as macroeconomic conditions remain choppy, the momentum in order entry, strength of our diversified portfolio and NBS Next competitive advantages give us confidence that we are well positioned for growth as end market uncertainties abate and capital investment demand improves throughout 2025. We have demonstrated the ability to deliver best-in-class profitability in varying market scenarios, while remaining invested in the long-term growth priorities of the Company.”

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Thursday, February 20, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. Information about Nordson’s investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

The Company’s definition of adjusted earnings excludes acquisition related amortization for both current and historical periods. It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related amortization, certain non-operating or income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance to a comparable GAAP range.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” “target,” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company’s ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Sales $ 615,420 $ 633,193 Cost of sales 279,524 284,766 Gross profit 335,896 348,427 Gross margin % 54.6 % 55.0 % Selling & administrative expenses 194,949 188,992 Operating profit 140,947 159,435 Interest expense - net (25,618 ) (20,398 ) Other income (expense) - net 1,526 (338 ) Income before income taxes 116,855 138,699 Income taxes 22,203 29,127 Net income $ 94,652 $ 109,572 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,129 57,064 Diluted 57,486 57,555 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 1.66 $ 1.92 Diluted earnings $ 1.65 $ 1.90

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2025 October 31, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 130,424 $ 115,952 Receivables - net 531,298 594,663 Inventories - net 472,234 476,935 Other current assets 92,068 87,482 Total current assets 1,226,024 1,275,032 Property, plant and equipment - net 538,448 544,607 Goodwill 3,242,344 3,280,819 Other assets 864,710 900,508 $ 5,871,526 $ 6,000,966 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 101,063 $ 103,928 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 383,004 424,549 Total current liabilities 484,067 528,477 Long-term debt 2,085,177 2,101,197 Other liabilities 425,671 439,100 Total shareholders' equity 2,876,611 2,932,192 $ 5,871,526 $ 6,000,966

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31,

2025 January 31,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 94,652 $ 109,572 Depreciation and amortization 37,031 33,544 Other non-cash items 3,160 6,552 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other 24,279 22,688 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,122 172,356 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,399 ) (7,530 ) Other - net 7,123 1,805 Net cash used in investing activities (14,276 ) (5,725 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (22,563 ) (107,195 ) Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,320 ) (1,488 ) Dividends paid (44,602 ) (38,855 ) Issuance of common shares 1,001 14,418 Purchase of treasury shares (60,098 ) (7,371 ) Net cash used in financing activities (127,582 ) (140,491 ) Effect of exchange rate change on cash: (2,792 ) (5,618 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 14,472 20,522 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 115,952 115,679 End of period $ 130,424 $ 136,201

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance January 31,

2025 January 31,

2024 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 300,448 $ 337,742 (8.4 )% — % (2.6 )% (11.0 )% Medical and Fluid Solutions 193,609 159,526 (11.2 )% 33.4 % (0.8 )% 21.4 % Advanced Technology Solutions 121,363 135,925 (9.6 )% — % (1.1 )% (10.7 )% Total sales $ 615,420 $ 633,193 (9.4 )% 8.4 % (1.8 )% (2.8 )% SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 267,836 $ 274,012 (14.8 )% 13.6 % (1.1 )% (2.3 )% Europe 167,762 179,310 (9.3 )% 5.6 % (2.7 )% (6.4 )% Asia Pacific 179,822 179,871 (1.2 )% 3.3 % (2.1 )% — % Total sales $ 615,420 $ 633,193 (9.4 )% 8.4 % (1.8 )% (2.8 )%

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - NET INCOME TO EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 Net income $ 94,652 $ 109,572 Income taxes 22,203 29,127 Interest expense - net 25,618 20,398 Other (income) expense - net (1,526 ) 338 Depreciation and amortization 37,030 33,544 Inventory step-up amortization (1) 3,135 2,944 Severance and other (1) 5,961 — Acquisition-related costs (1) 1,030 597 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) $ 188,103 $ 196,520 (1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2025 January 31, 2024 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 300,448 $ 337,742 Medical and Fluid Solutions 193,609 159,526 Advanced Technology Solutions 121,363 135,925 Total sales $ 615,420 $ 633,193 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 95,712 $ 109,098 Medical and Fluid Solutions 40,936 46,100 Advanced Technology Solutions 18,123 18,304 Corporate (13,824 ) (14,067 ) Total operating profit $ 140,947 $ 159,435 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 4,611 $ 3,541 Medical and Fluid Solutions 5,255 — Corporate 260 — Total adjustments $ 10,126 $ 3,541 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 12,453 $ 12,920 Medical and Fluid Solutions 18,141 13,705 Advanced Technology Solutions 4,648 4,901 Corporate 1,788 2,018 Total depreciation & amortization $ 37,030 $ 33,544 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 112,776 38 % $ 125,559 37 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 64,332 33 % 59,805 37 % Advanced Technology Solutions 22,771 19 % 23,205 17 % Corporate (11,776 ) (12,049 ) Total EBITDA $ 188,103 31 % $ 196,520 31 % (1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31,

2025 January 31,

2024 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 140,947 $ 159,435 Other / interest expense - net (24,092 ) (20,736 ) Net income 94,652 109,572 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.65 $ 1.90 Shares outstanding - diluted 57,486 57,555 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 3,135 $ 2,944 Acquisition costs 1,030 597 Severance and other 5,961 — ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES $ 19,311 $ 19,387 INTEREST Total adjustments $ 29,437 $ 22,928 Adjustments net of tax $ 23,844 $ 18,113 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.41 $ 0.31 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted Net income (1) $ 118,496 $ 127,685 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 2.06 $ 2.21 (1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date January 31, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 159,122 Additions to property, plant and equipment (21,399 ) Free Cash Flow - Year to Date (1) 137,723 Net Income - Year to Date $ 94,652 Free Cash Flow Conversion (2) 146 % Year to Date January 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 172,356 Additions to property, plant and equipment (7,530 ) Free Cash Flow - Year to Date (1) 164,826 (1) Free Cash Flow - Year to Date is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and is defined as Net cash provided by operating activities minus Additions to property, plant and equipment. (2) Free Cash Flow Conversion - Year to Date is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and is defined as Free Cash Flow - Year to Date divided by Net Income - Year to Date.

NORDSON CORPORATION Appendix - RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES - EBITDA (Unaudited) Amounts recast for Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solutions Segment Change (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31,

2024 April 30,

2024 July 31,

2024 October 31,

2024 October 31,

2024 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 337,742 $ 344,978 $ 348,997 $ 367,195 $ 1,398,912 Medical and Fluid Solutions 159,526 168,966 166,737 200,223 695,452 Advanced Technology Solutions 135,925 136,698 145,870 177,064 595,557 Total sales $ 633,193 $ 650,642 $ 661,604 $ 744,482 $ 2,689,921 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 109,098 $ 115,922 $ 115,023 $ 121,761 $ 461,804 Medical and Fluid Solutions 46,100 48,993 48,374 44,264 187,731 Advanced Technology Solutions 18,304 20,693 26,032 37,957 102,986 Corporate (14,067 ) (16,992 ) (22,371 ) (25,090 ) (78,520 ) Total operating profit $ 159,435 $ 168,616 $ 167,058 $ 178,892 $ 674,001 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 3,541 $ — $ 2,536 $ 1,700 $ 7,777 Medical and Fluid Solutions — — — 10,761 10,761 Advanced Technology Solutions — 2,078 — 5,016 7,094 Corporate — — 5,160 8,200 13,360 Total adjustments $ 3,541 $ 2,078 $ 7,696 $ 25,677 $ 38,992 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 12,920 $ 12,437 $ 13,048 $ 12,783 $ 51,188 Medical and Fluid Solutions 13,705 13,564 13,553 17,239 58,061 Advanced Technology Solutions 4,901 4,767 4,841 4,592 19,101 Corporate 2,018 1,952 1,940 1,915 7,825 Total depreciation & amortization $ 33,544 $ 32,720 $ 33,382 $ 36,529 $ 136,175 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 125,559 $ 128,359 $ 130,607 $ 136,244 $ 520,769 Medical and Fluid Solutions 59,805 62,557 61,927 72,264 256,553 Advanced Technology Solutions 23,205 27,538 30,873 47,565 129,181 Corporate (12,049 ) (15,040 ) (15,271 ) (14,975 ) (57,335 ) Total EBITDA $ 196,520 $ 203,414 $ 208,136 $ 241,098 $ 849,168 (1) Represents severance as well as fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and EBITDA, internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company's current performance. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company's core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Lara Mahoney

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

440.204.9985

Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com