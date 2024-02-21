Nordson Corporation Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Narrows Annual Guidance

First Quarter:





Sales were $633 million, a 4% increase from the prior year

Net income was $110 million

Earnings per diluted share were $1.90

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.21

EBITDA was $197 million, 31% of sales

Guidance:

Narrowing previously issued full-year fiscal 2024 revenue guidance to 4% to 7% growth over record fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to the range of $10.00 to $10.50 per share

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended January 31, 2024. Sales were $633 million, a 4% increase compared to the prior year’s first quarter sales of $610 million. The increase in first quarter 2024 sales included a favorable acquisition impact of 5%, partially offset by an organic sales decrease of 2%. The organic sales decrease was driven by ongoing pressure in electronics product lines, partially offset by growth in medical interventional, industrial and polymer processing product lines.

Net income was $110 million, or $1.90 of earnings per diluted share, compared to prior year’s first quarter net income of $104 million, or $1.81 of earnings per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $128 million, a $4 million increase from the prior year adjusted net income of $123 million. First quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per diluted share were $2.21, a 3% increase from the prior year adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.14. The increase was driven by higher operating profit, partially offset by increased interest expense.

EBITDA in the first quarter was $197 million, or 31% of sales, compared to prior year EBITDA of $181 million, or 30% of sales. The 9% increase in EBITDA was a result of higher operating profit, driven by improved gross margins year-over-year.

Commenting on the Company’s fiscal 2024 first quarter results, Nordson President and Chief Executive Officer Sundaram Nagarajan said, “Sales results were in line with our first quarter expectations. The segments delivered a strong operating performance exceeding our first quarter earnings guidance. This is a great example of our entrepreneurial teams using NBS Next to meet the needs of our customers, while also taking strategic actions that position them for future profitable growth. I am particularly pleased with the solid performance of our IPS and MFS segments during the quarter, while ATS continued to manage the ongoing weakness of the electronics end market. The ARAG acquisition integration continued to make steady progress and contributed to our sales and EBITDA margin performance in the quarter.”

First Quarter Segment Results

Industrial Precision Solutions sales of $355 million increased 14% from the prior year, inclusive of an 11% acquisition impact. The organic sales increase of 2% was driven primarily by industrial coatings, polymer processing and nonwovens product lines. Operating profit was $108 million, an increase of $6 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $126 million, or 36% of sales, a 16% increase from the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $109 million, or 35% of sales. The year-over-year increase was driven by the ARAG acquisition and higher organic sales and gross profit.

Medical and Fluid Solutions sales of $160 million increased 3% compared to the prior year first quarter. The increase was driven by growth in the medical interventional solutions product lines. Operating profit was $46 million, an increase of $7 million from the prior year. EBITDA in the quarter was $60 million, or 37% of sales, a 13% increase from the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $53 million, or 34% of sales. The increase in EBITDA was driven by both higher sales and improved gross margins.

Advanced Technology Solutions sales of $119 million decreased 18% compared to the prior year first quarter. The organic sales decrease was driven by weakness across the segment, primarily electronics dispense products serving semiconductor end markets. Operating profit was $19 million, an increase of $2 million from the prior year amount, which included acquisition-related expenses for the CyberOptics acquisition. EBITDA in the quarter was $22 million, or 19% of sales, a 28% decrease from the prior year first quarter EBITDA of $31 million, or 21% of sales. The decrease was driven by lower sales.

Outlook

The Company is entering the second quarter of fiscal 2024 with approximately $750 million in backlog, which continues to normalize and remain concentrated in systems businesses. Based on current visibility and order entry trends, the Company is narrowing its previously issued full-year revenue growth to 4% to 7% over record fiscal 2023 and adjusted earnings per diluted share to the range of $10.00 to $10.50 per diluted share. Second quarter fiscal 2024 sales are forecasted in the range of $645 to $670 million with adjusted earnings in the range of $2.20 to $2.35 per diluted share.

As previously announced, the Company’s definition of adjusted earnings now excludes acquisition related amortization for both current and historical periods. It is not possible for the Company to identify the amount or significance of future adjustments associated with acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, acquisition-related amortization, certain non-operating or income tax items, or other non-routine costs that the Company adjusts in the presentation of adjusted earnings guidance. These items are dependent on future events that are not reasonably estimable at this time. Accordingly, the Company is unable to reconcile without unreasonable effort the forecasted range of adjusted earnings guidance to a comparable GAAP range.

Nordson management will provide additional commentary on these results and outlook during its previously announced webcast on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. eastern time, which can be accessed at https://investors.nordson.com. For persons unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available for 14 days after the event. Information about Nordson’s investor relations and shareholder services is available from Lara Mahoney, vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at (440) 204-9985 or lara.mahoney@nordson.com.

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “continue,” “target,” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, U.S. and international economic conditions; financial and market conditions; currency exchange rates and devaluations; possible acquisitions, including the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company’s ability to successfully divest or dispose of businesses that are deemed not to fit with its strategic plan; the effects of changes in U.S. trade policy and trade agreements; the effects of changes in tax law; and the possible effects of events beyond our control, such as political unrest, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, acts of terror, natural disasters and pandemics, including the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the other factors discussed in Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be reviewed carefully. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework through an entrepreneurial, division-led organization to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, linkedin/Nordson, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except for per-share amounts) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Sales $ 633,193 $ 610,477 Cost of sales 284,766 281,610 Gross profit 348,427 328,867 Gross margin % 55.0 % 53.9 % Selling & administrative expenses 188,992 184,648 Operating profit 159,435 144,219 Interest expense – net (20,398 ) (9,943 ) Other expense – net (338 ) (3,196 ) Income before income taxes 138,699 131,080 Income taxes 29,127 26,819 Net income $ 109,572 $ 104,261 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,064 57,170 Diluted 57,555 57,762 Earnings per share: Basic earnings $ 1.92 $ 1.82 Diluted earnings $ 1.90 $ 1.81

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 136,201 $ 115,679 Receivables – net 537,702 590,886 Inventories – net 451,217 454,775 Other current assets 82,992 67,970 Total current assets 1,208,112 1,229,310 Property, plant and equipment – net 394,467 392,846 Goodwill 2,805,086 2,784,201 Other assets 839,412 845,413 $ 5,247,077 $ 5,251,770 Notes payable and debt due within one year $ 116,585 $ 115,662 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 435,095 466,427 Total current liabilities 551,680 582,089 Long-term debt 1,513,871 1,621,394 Other liabilities 457,559 450,227 Total shareholders’ equity 2,723,967 2,598,060 $ 5,247,077 $ 5,251,770

NORDSON CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 109,572 $ 104,261 Depreciation and amortization 33,544 26,434 Other non-cash items 6,552 6,224 Changes in working capital 14,614 (58,371 ) Other 8,074 44,789 Net cash provided by operating activities 172,356 123,337 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (7,530 ) (9,302 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired — (377,843 ) Other – net 1,805 9 Net cash used in investing activities (5,725 ) (387,136 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance (repayment) of long-term debt (107,195 ) 252,278 Repayment of finance lease obligations (1,488 ) (1,318 ) Dividends paid (38,855 ) (37,199 ) Issuance of common shares 14,418 8,807 Purchase of treasury shares (7,371 ) (6,875 ) Net cash provided (used) in financing activities (140,491 ) 215,693 Effect of exchange rate change on cash: (5,618 ) 6,643 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 20,522 (41,463 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 115,679 163,457 End of period $ 136,201 $ 121,994

NORDSON CORPORATION SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC SEGMENT (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Sales Variance January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Organic Acquisitions Currency Total SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 354,547 $ 311,546 2.3 % 10.6 % 0.9 % 13.8 % Medical and Fluid Solutions 159,526 154,287 3.1 % — % 0.3 % 3.4 % Advanced Technology Solutions 119,120 144,644 (17.6 )% — % — % (17.6 )% Total sales $ 633,193 $ 610,477 (2.2 )% 5.4 % 0.5 % 3.7 % SALES BY GEOGRAPHIC REGION Americas $ 274,012 $ 264,878 (0.3 )% 3.1 % 0.6 % 3.4 % Europe 179,310 162,939 (7.0 )% 14.2 % 2.8 % 10.0 % Asia Pacific 179,871 182,660 (0.5 )% 0.7 % (1.7 )% (1.5 )% Total sales $ 633,193 $ 610,477 (2.2 )% 5.4 % 0.5 % 3.7 %

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – NET INCOME TO EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 Net income $ 109,572 $ 104,261 Income taxes 29,127 26,819 Interest expense – net 20,398 9,943 Other expense – net 338 3,196 Depreciation and amortization 33,544 26,434 Inventory step-up amortization (1) 2,944 4,306 Acquisition-related costs (1) 597 5,989 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) $ 196,520 $ 180,948

(1) Represents fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 SALES BY SEGMENT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 354,547 $ 311,546 Medical and Fluid Solutions 159,526 154,287 Advanced Technology Solutions 119,120 144,644 Total sales $ 633,193 $ 610,477 OPERATING PROFIT Industrial Precision Solutions $ 108,364 $ 102,319 Medical and Fluid Solutions 46,100 39,384 Advanced Technology Solutions 19,038 16,963 Corporate (14,067 ) (14,447 ) Total operating profit $ 159,435 $ 144,219 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS (1) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 3,541 $ — Advanced Technology Solutions — 10,295 Total adjustments $ 3,541 $ 10,295 DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION Industrial Precision Solutions $ 14,380 $ 6,845 Medical and Fluid Solutions 13,705 13,625 Advanced Technology Solutions 3,441 3,812 Corporate 2,018 2,152 Total depreciation & amortization $ 33,544 $ 26,434 EBITDA (NON-GAAP) (2) Industrial Precision Solutions $ 126,285 36% $ 109,164 35% Medical and Fluid Solutions 59,805 37% 53,009 34% Advanced Technology Solutions 22,479 19% 31,070 21% Corporate (12,049 ) (12,295 ) Total EBITDA $ 196,520 31% $ 180,948 30%

(1) Represents fees, severance and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions. (2) EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations. EBITDA is defined as operating profit plus certain adjustments, such as severance, fees and non-cash inventory charges associated with acquisitions, plus depreciation and amortization.

NORDSON CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES – ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EARNINGS PER SHARE (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended January 31, 2024 January 31, 2023 GAAP AS REPORTED Operating profit $ 159,435 $ 144,219 Other / interest expense – net (20,736 ) (13,139 ) Net income 109,572 104,261 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.90 $ 1.81 Shares outstanding – diluted 57,555 57,762 OPERATING PROFIT ADJUSTMENTS Inventory step-up amortization $ 2,944 $ 4,306 Acquisition-related costs 597 5,989 ACQUISITION AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES $ 19,387 $ 13,872 Total adjustments $ 22,928 $ 24,167 Adjustments net of tax $ 18,113 $ 19,223 EPS effect of adjustments and other discrete tax items $ 0.31 $ 0.33 NON-GAAP MEASURES-ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Adjusted Net income (1) $ 127,685 $ 123,484 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 2.21 $ 2.14

(1) Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. (2) Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure defined as GAAP EPS adjusted for tax effected adjustments and other discrete tax items. Management uses certain non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and EBITDA, internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results, and evaluate the Company’s current performance. Given management’s use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company’s current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in the Company’s core business across different time periods. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures to other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Contacts

Lara Mahoney



Vice President,



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



440.204.9985



Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com