Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

WESTLAKE, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq: NDSN) today announced it will release third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings on August 21, 2023, after the close of the market. Nordson will host its quarterly webcast on:


Tuesday, August 22, 2023

8:30 AM ET

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/769703071

Investors who are interested in listening to the webcast, but are not able to participate during the scheduled time, can access the replay by visiting Nordson’s investor website. The webcast will be archived until Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Nordson Corporation is an innovative precision technology company that leverages a scalable growth framework to deliver top tier growth with leading margins and returns. The Company’s direct sales model and applications expertise serves global customers through a wide variety of critical applications. Its diverse end market exposure includes consumer non-durable, medical, electronics and industrial end markets. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the Company has operations and support offices in over 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Lara Mahoney

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

440.204.9985

Lara.Mahoney@nordson.com

