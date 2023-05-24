Nonprofit Adjoin Launches Path-Now, an Innovative Application and Service Provider Network for Individuals with Disabilities

Path-Now connects individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) with thousands of service providers throughout California

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adjoin, a nonprofit, charitable organization that creates limitless pathways for individuals with disabilities and veteran families throughout California, today announced the availability of Path-Now, a new, accessible mobile application that enables individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to safely and easily connect with community service providers electronically.

Path-Now quickly matches users to service providers that meet their unique needs and preferences. The Path-Now service provider network includes vocational programs, independent living services, transportation options, camps and recreational activities, art programs, and more. The program is currently available in California with 8,000 service providers and the team has plans to expand rapidly.

“In California alone, there are over 400,000 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities eligible for state-funded services,” said Adjoin CEO Wendy Forkas. “As a society, we have come a long way in terms of recognizing and supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but there is still work to be done to provide access to needed services. Our vision for Path-Now is to connect these individuals to the support they need in an easy, accessible way.”

Early users have expressed enthusiasm for the platform, saying:

“As a parent of a child who is neurodivergent, I am thrilled to be able to use Path-Now to find and connect to the care that we need. It can be time-consuming to research and contact organizations individually and Path-Now cuts through that work in an instant. I wish it had been available years ago!”

“Path-Now is opening so many doors for us as caregivers and we’re excited to connect with organizations and the variety of service options.”

“It is difficult to find services and know what services are available. Path-Now has been a great resource for me to learn more about services for my child, and also find organizations that offer them.”

Path-Now allows individuals with IDD or their care provider to create a free profile in the application and specify the types of service(s) needed and their provider preferences. The application then instantly matches them with organizations that align with their preferences. Users can then connect with their chosen organizations directly within Path-Now to move forward in accessing needed services.

Organizations that provide services for individuals with IDD in California can claim their profile in Path-Now or request to have a profile created. Once requests are received, reviewed, and approved by Path-Now, organizations choose a subscription plan and can review and update information in relevant fields, including uploading photos and videos and gaining access to the Path-Now chat feature.

To learn more, visit path-now.com or register as a user at app.path-now.com. You can also follow Path-Now on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Adjoin

Adjoin is a social service nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that helps people find communities where they feel safe and respected and can be themselves in every aspect of their lives. With the support of its dedicated staff, partnerships, and volunteers, the company has created over 32,000 unique pathways for people with disabilities and veteran families to belong where they live, work, learn, and play throughout California. Learn more at Adjoin.org.

Contacts

Taylor Sotiropoulos



taylor.sotiropoulos@path-now.com

858.302.7179 | 858.292.2020