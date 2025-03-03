Nominations Open for 2025 ISG Women in Digital Awards

Annual program recognizes women’s achievements in the digital world for the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific and India regions

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are open for the fourth annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women.

“ISG is pleased to open the nominations for the 2025 ISG Women in Digital Awards,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. “We look forward to celebrating another inspiring class of rising stars, leaders, advocates, innovators and titans in this era of AI-driven digital transformation.”

The awards program was launched in 2022 in the Americas, and expanded in 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific and India regions. Last year, a record of more than 450 exceptional women were nominated in all three regions and detailed in an ISG Women in Digital eBook.

An independent panel of judges for each region, drawn from the enterprise, provider and advisory communities, will evaluate nominations and select winners in each region. Regional winners will be named in five categories:

AI Champion : for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform a company, product or service;

: for driving the strategic use of AI as a catalyst to dramatically transform a company, product or service; Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact to her organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact to her organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women’s Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact.

Judges will select a Digital Titan of the Year, recognizing the most outstanding “Woman in Digital” for 2025 for each region.

In 2024, leaders with Pearson, Ford Credit, LTIMindtree, Tirando x Colombia, Foundever, Limitless, Daimler Truck AG, NatWest, L&T Technology Services, Quinnox, Brillio, Tata Consultancy Services and Birlasoft were named ISG Women in Digital Award winners across the regions.

Nominations may be submitted through the ISG Women in Digital Awards website through May 13. Winners will be announced during live, virtual, regional awards ceremonies on September 4 for the Americas; September 11 for Asia Pacific and India, and September 18 for EMEA.

“Women are redefining the meaning of leadership in the AI era,” said Kimberly Tobias, partner, ISG, and program leader of ISG Women in Digital. “We are pleased to offer this opportunity for industry-wide recognition for exceptional women, and to recognize and celebrate the women who mentor, support and guide their colleagues and professional communities.”

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, a LinkedIn Live video series and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

