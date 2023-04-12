Nominations Open for 2023 ISG Women in Digital Awards

Annual program recognizing women’s achievements in the digital world expands beyond Americas to include EMEA, Asia Pacific and India

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #ISGWomeninDigitalAwards–Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, today announced that nominations are being accepted for the second annual ISG Women in Digital Awards program, recognizing exceptional leadership among women in digital roles.

The awards program, launched last year in the Americas, has been expanded for 2023 to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific regions, including India.

“ISG is delighted to open nominations for the 2023 ISG Women in Digital Awards program,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO, ISG. “After a highly successful launch in the Americas in 2022, we have expanded the program to honor women digital leaders in EMEA and Asia Pacific, including India. Just as digital technology has enabled businesses in every region to grow and succeed, women in each of these geographies are making extraordinary contributions and advancing their careers. We look forward to recognizing them and celebrating their success.”

An independent panel of judges for each region, drawn from the enterprise, provider and advisory communities, will evaluate nominations and select winners in each region. Regional winners will be named in five categories:

Digital Innovator : for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions;

: for making a significant impact on an organization, business or client through creative use of digital solutions; Rock Star Leader : for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills;

: for leading a major transformation with significant business impact and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills; Women’s Advocate : for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world;

: for playing an active role guiding women to succeed in the digital world; Rising Star : for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact;

: for demonstrating exceptional and continuous growth, with increasing levels of leadership, responsibility and sphere of impact; Digital Titan of the Year: recognizing the most outstanding “Woman in Digital” for 2023 in each region.

In 2022, leaders with AECOM, Hitachi Vantara, Liberty Mutual Insurance, L&T Infotech and Twitter were honored as winners of the inaugural awards.

For 2023, the judging panel for the Americas includes Chris Putur, executive vice president, Technology and Operations, REI Co-Op (retired) and member of the ISG Board of Directors; Sarah Urbanowicz, senior vice president and CIO of AECOM, and Nidhi Alexander, chief marketing officer, Hexaware. Judges for EMEA are Isabelle Roux-Chenu, corporate vice president, Capgemini (retired), and Helen Ricardo, vice president and head of strategic growth for Atos.

The judges for Asia Pacific and India are Tracy Wilson, CIO, Core Technology & Group Services, BoQ Group; Jenny Watson, CIO APAC (interim), Bupa, and Kaylene O’Brien, managing director of Capgemini for Australia and New Zealand.

Nominations may be submitted through the ISG Women in Digital Awards website until May 26. Winners will be announced during virtual, regional awards ceremonies in September and October.

“Women are bringing their unique talents and viewpoints to technology careers all over the world,” said Lois Coatney, partner and president, ISG, and executive sponsor of ISG Women in Digital. “The ISG Women in Digital Awards celebrates the many ways women are bringing their experiences to the world of technology for the benefit of the industry and society at large.”

The ISG Women in Digital Awards are part of the ISG Women in Digital community, established in 2018 to provide a platform to exchange practical advice and innovative ideas on diversity and advancement in the workplace. The community hosts a LinkedIn page, an ongoing ISG Digital Dish podcast series, and regular events for ISG employees and the greater IT and business services industry.

For more information about the ISG Women in Digital Awards, visit the program website or contact ISG.

