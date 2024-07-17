Nominations Now Open for Digital Revolution Awards 2025

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The 2025 Digital Revolution Awards has officially launched, marking its fifth year with a lineup of categories that celebrate excellence in the global technology ecosystem.

Since its inception in 2020, the Digital Revolution Awards, founded by Tenth Revolution Group, has grown into a premier event that highlights the pioneering work of technology professionals and organisations worldwide.

Microsoft returns as a premium sponsor for the second consecutive year, reinforcing its commitment to highlighting outstanding achievements across the technology industry. Joining them as premium sponsor this year is Nexer Enterprise Applications, adding further support to elevate the event’s impact.

“We’re immensely proud that Nexer and Microsoft will be joining us to champion success in tech,” said Digital Revolution Awards Co-founder Kashif Naqshbandi. “The 2025 awards are set to be our most ambitious yet, reflecting the extraordinary advancements and contributions within the tech community.”

This year’s awards continue to showcase innovation while supporting charitable causes, aiming to raise over £40,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust and St. Martin’s School, Kenya. Plus, for every nomination received, a tree is planted through Tree-Nation, showing the Digital Revolution Awards’ commitment to giving back to the world.

Nominations are now open for the 2025 edition, which introduces a new Not-For-Profit Digital Project of the Year award, alongside existing categories that recognise exceptional individuals and businesses across various tech ecosystems including Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft, and Data.

Anyone may submit a nomination for themselves or their own business or on behalf of someone else, with an early bird discount available for submissions received before August 31.

In the 2025 edition, the Digital Revolution Awards will acknowledge exceptional contributions to the cloud ecosystem in the following award categories:

Best AWS Partner to Work For

Best Microsoft Partner to Work For

Best Salesforce Partner to Work For

Outstanding Contribution to the AWS Community

Outstanding Contribution to the Google Cloud Community

Outstanding Contribution to the Microsoft Community

Outstanding Contribution to the Salesforce Community

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Diversity Ally of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year

Excellence in AI

Excellence in Learning and Development

Rising Star of the Year

Outstanding Leader of the Year

Tech for Good

Not-For-Profit Digital Project of the Year

For more information, visit: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com.

