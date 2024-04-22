Nominal Emerges From Stealth With Backing From General Catalyst, Lux Capital, Founders Fund, for Navigating Mission-Critical Data Analytics

The startup specializing in end-to-end data analysis solutions for hardware and industrial engineering teams has raised $27.5M to date.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nominal, a company specializing in creating end-to-end data analysis solutions for industrial engineering teams, emerged from stealth to provide a faster, more reliable way to review test data and validate mission-critical systems. The startup raised $7.5M in Seed funding led by Lux Capital with support from Founders Fund and $20M in their Series A led by General Catalyst. Additional investors include Haystack VC, XYZ Ventures, Human Capital, Box Group, and Overmatch.





Nominal specializes in creating software solutions for the Aerospace, Defense, Industrial Machinery, Transportation, and Energy sectors with various partnerships across the U.S. government. The company is led by co-founder and CEO Cameron McCord, who has extensive experience in the private sector at prominent startups Anduril, Applied Intuition, and Saildrone and as a venture capitalist, and in the public sector as a veteran Nuclear Submarine Officer and Congressional Liaison for the Navy. McCord works closely with his co-founders Bryce Strauss, a former Lockheed Martin Space division systems engineer who worked on inter-planetary robotic missions and building software tools for engineers, and Jason Hoch, an experienced software engineer who has diverse experience creating data products for startups, Fortune 500 companies, and governments.

Nominal’s platform is designed to handle sensitive government and industrial data. The company’s leadership team brings over 15 years of combined experience in both hardware and software from organizations like SpaceX, Palantir, Anduril, Applied Intuition, NASA, Microsoft, and more.

“Building trust in industrial systems and the data that these systems generate is core to our mission at Nominal. As aerospace, defense, and industrial systems have rapidly become more complex and software-defined, the software tools and infrastructure that engineers and operators use to make sense of and validate these systems have lagged in a costly and dangerous way.” Cameron McCord, Co-founder and CEO of Nominal said, “We’re choosing now to come out of stealth because we feel ready to accelerate our mission to help engineers that develop, test, and validate mission-critical industrial systems. We are on an industrial software collision course. Time is ticking – for our commercial customers, this means getting a product safely to market faster, and for our government customers, it means fielding reliable and tested systems for any mission.”

With Nominal, teams can quickly test and deploy their complex hardware systems. Nominal is dedicated to providing a robust, end-to-end solution that simplifies workflows, fosters collaboration, and seamlessly scales with the evolving needs of its valued customers and partners. Nominal also enables teams and organizational-level collaboration and visibility to reflect the multidisciplinary and iterative nature of engineering. The more people in an engineering organization who can view a comprehensive data story, the better the understanding and insights gained.

“When we first met Nominal, what stood out to us was the intentionality by which Cameron, Bryce, and Jason are building the company. Nominal’s modern software suite is purpose-built for hardware engineers to manage the complex workflows of testing and developing high-stakes, breakthrough hardware systems. By hitting the industrial software collision course head-on, we believe Nominal can help unlock a renaissance of industrial innovation,” said Paul Kwan, Managing Partner, General Catalyst.

Nominal is utilizing this latest infusion of capital to uphold its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the defense and aerospace sectors, including the rollout of its full-stack data analysis solution designed to facilitate and expedite the process of analyzing and reviewing test data for engineering teams. Beyond new product initiatives to meet growing customer demands, the company also intends to grow its teams and enhance its security and deployment capabilities.

About Nominal

Nominal is igniting the next industrial revolution. By allowing for rapid and accurate review of test data and the validation of critical systems through its comprehensive data analysis platform, Nominal provides modern workflows specifically tailored to the needs of engineering teams that develop, validate, and monitor hardware. At Nominal, we believe hardware engineers deserve the world’s best software. We are fully committed to helping our users more efficiently and effectively test and deploy mission-critical systems that will change the world. Nominal currently supports mission-critical data analysis and testing at companies across the aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial spheres including Varda Space, Muon Space, REGENT, Radiant Nuclear, the U.S. Air Force, and others. We are supported by leading venture investors such as General Catalyst, Lux Capital, Founders Fund, Haystack, XYZ Ventures, Human Capital, BoxGroup, and Overmatch. To learn more about Nominal and its innovative solutions, please visit nominal.io.

Contacts

Katie Helander



Senior Account Manager



nominal@bulleitgroup.com