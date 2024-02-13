Nomi Health Announces Advisory Board to Guide Integrated Care Programs, Closing Most Care Gaps for Providers and Plans

Company Introduces Success Care to Tackle Substance Use Disorder Treatment

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nomi Health announced the formation of an advisory board composed of top policy, executive, medical and legal experts to guide and advise on the development of solutions for its customers, including providers, self-funded employers, governments and their partners. Specifically, Nomi’s Integrated Programs give providers and health plans, through a whole-person approach, an end-to-end infrastructure that identifies, closes and monitors gaps in care for populations in need of specific care.





The board brings expertise across multiple healthcare disciplines from epidemiology to behavioral health policy:

● With 25 years of experience in public health, epidemiologist and retired Assistant Surgeon General Dr. Ali Khan has a global reputation for scientific and programmatic excellence in infectious diseases, global health and health security.

● Founder and CEO of The Quell Foundation Kevin Lynch has dedicated more than 20 years of his career to reducing the number of suicides, overdoses and incarcerations of people with mental health illness.

● Founder and CEO of Behavioral Health Tech, the largest community focused on expanding access to mental health and substance use services, Solome Tibebu promotes the advancement of behavioral health access through technology and innovation.

● Managing Partner at Social Innovation Venture Dr. Andrey Ostrovsky, MD is a notable investor, senior operating leader and health policy expert with over a decade of experience applying human-centered design and entrepreneurial principles to make progress addressing health disparities. His expertise includes population health, value-based payment, social determinants of health and quality measurement.

● Partner and Executive Director of Christie 55 Solutions Rich Bagger is a public affairs and policy leader with extensive government, nonprofit and corporate experience providing strategic counsel on business strategies amid complex public policy and regulatory challenges at the state, federal and international levels.

“Taking on healthcare’s biggest challenges is what we do as a company, and we are grateful for the guidance of this board to ensure we’re pushing ourselves and the healthcare category forward in developing meaningful solutions,” said Mark Newman, co-founder and CEO of Nomi Health. “Our Integrated Programs replace fragmented patient engagement and disparate provider networks that create friction and poor performance, and leaves specific populations underserved.”

Nomi Health’s Integrated Programs, including Success Care, a unique substance use disorder (SUD) treatment program, provides end-to-end and streamlined whole-person care to help ensure connected and seamless access to care delivery. Bridging clinical and social care needs, Success Care supports those who are underserved and marginalized, including Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and those struggling with SUDs or in the justice system.

“We are putting the advisory board to work immediately in our program focused on serious issues threatening communities nationwide today. Where other solutions don’t go far enough, ours addresses all aspects of the complex care journey and meets people where they are in their care and recovery journey,” said Sara Ratner, president of complex care and government programs at Nomi Health. “Our program removes hurdles in the system that often prevent care and sustained recovery.”

The integrated care model has experienced substantial demand in the market with a 450% year-over-year increase in patient visits. The program also has proven 139% higher engagement in certain Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) gap measure performance compared to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) average.

For more information, visit https://www.nomihealth.com/business/substance-use-disorder-program.

