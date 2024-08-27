Nobu Hotels Delivers Iconic Experiences by Adding Zero Trust Connectivity from HPE Aruba Networking

Blending modern luxury with minimalist Japanese tradition, Nobu Hotels leverages a secure, AI-powered network to provide hyper-personalized, immersive hospitality offerings









In This Article

Native IoT support enables streamlined and cost-effective deployments of advanced hospitality solutions, including an AI Concierge, for providing secure, seamless, hyper-personalized guest experiences

support enables streamlined and cost-effective deployments of advanced hospitality solutions, including an AI Concierge, for providing secure, seamless, hyper-personalized guest experiences Combining HPE Aruba Networking Central and HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass ensures Nobu Hotels can realize its Zero Trust strategy and manage a global footprint

HPE Aruba Networking enables Nobu Hotels to fulfill its brand promise with the agility to rapidly adapt to future technological and market developments

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A luxury brand built on service, image, and reputation, Nobu Hotels is continuing its tradition of innovation by upgrading its AI-powered wired, wireless, and SD-WAN infrastructure built on Zero Trust principles using an end-to-end HPE Aruba Networking solution from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE). The updated network is supplying advanced secure connectivity at select Nobu properties around the world.

The deployment enhances mobile, IoT device, and AI-driven application connectivity in support of luxury services and amenities such as an AI Concierge. Accessed via an in-room digital voice assistant or the Nobu mobile app, the always-available AI Concierge responds to requests and makes proactive recommendations based on real-time data and guest preferences. The networking implementation also provides AI-powered intelligence that generates operational efficiencies and strengthens data security, enabling Nobu Hotels to meet every expectation of its discerning guests.

“Our connectivity vision emphasizes a secure, seamless, hyper-personalized guest experience that leverages advanced technologies, including various types of artificial intelligence infused throughout before, during, and post-stay interactions,” Rodney Linville, global head of IT for Nobu Hospitality. “This includes smart rooms, personalized services, advanced CRM and property management capabilities, housekeeping and maintenance automation, digital staff communications, and exceptional data security built on Zero Trust.”

Native IoT connectivity, reduced power consumption, and Zero Trust

As strong security is a priority for Nobu’s clientele, the hotelier relies on the Zero Trust principles engineered into its new network to safeguard its connectivity-driven and IoT-enabled environment.

For guest accommodations and safety, IoT technologies include door automation, security cameras, digital voice assistants, Apple TVs, lighting, window blinds, in-room dining orders, and the HVAC sensors necessary for providing guests with the ability to fine-tune their climate control settings.

Operationally, Nobu Hotel’s IoT systems include point-of-sale (POS) devices, tablets for mobilizing workers, and panic buttons for physical safety. For housekeeping automation, IoT supports solutions like HotSOS, Hub OS, and Knowcross. For facilities management, Nobu Hotels utilizes a variety of IoT-enabled preventative and required maintenance automation solutions.

“Innovative upscale hospitality companies depend upon secure, streamlined, and simplified connectivity for providing the capability to meet the rapidly evolving expectations of their discriminating guests,” said Larry Lunetta, vice president, AI, Security and Networking Product Marketing at HPE Aruba Networking. “Whether it’s establishing a Zero Trust security posture, seamlessly connecting IoT systems, or reducing power consumption with energy efficient networking hardware, having a high-performance intelligent wired, wireless, and SD-WAN networking enables Nobu Hotels to focus on providing iconic hospitality experiences rooted in culinary greatness worldwide.”

Intuitive visualizations with one-click workflow automation worldwide

To answer Nobu Hotel’s advanced connectivity demands, while minimizing operating overhead, the company added AI-powered HPE Aruba Networking Central, for managing campus, branch, remote, data center, and IoT networks from one dashboard, along with fully deploying HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass, which provides robust role-based access policies for implementing Zero Trust security for enterprises. In addition, HPE Aruba Networking User Experience Insight (UXI) proactively uncovers network degradations before they impact experiences.

According to Linville, the combination of these technologies, along with the advanced capabilities within Nobu Hotel’s HPE Aruba Networking wired switches, is critical for enabling the hotelier’s IT staff to effectively manage its global footprint.

“Our strategic deployment of HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass and the Dynamic Segmentation capability within our wired switches ensures we can realize our Zero Trust vision without adding IT or operational overhead,” he said. “In addition, having the visibility to monitor and troubleshoot every property, as well as the one-click ability to apply a network update worldwide, makes HPE Aruba Networking Central a tremendous benefit.”

Looking ahead, Nobu Hotels expects to leverage its new networking infrastructure to continue innovating in a competitive marketplace still recovering from the effects of the recent pandemic.

“HPE Aruba Networking is attentive to our industry-specific needs and supports us in our mission to furnish iconic hospitality experiences,” he said. “Our relationship with HPE Aruba Networking ensures that we can continue delivering on our brand promise with the agility to rapidly adapt to future technological and market developments.”

To learn more, visit HPE Aruba Networking. For real-time news updates, follow HPE Aruba Networking on LinkedIn, YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and HPE Aruba Networking products, visit the Airheads Community.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open, and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

Contacts

Kari Curto



kari.curto@hpe.com