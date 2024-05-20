NobleReach Unveils New Website to Showcase Two Years of Remarkable Growth and Impact

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NobleReach® is proud to announce its official launch, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s journey of growth and impact to help inspire the brightest minds in America to become mission-driven changemakers. Since its founding in 2022, NobleReach has achieved notable early milestones and grown into a dynamic team of over 50 dedicated professionals committed to strengthening the security and prosperity of our nation through talent and innovation.





National Bestseller Release, “Venture Meets Mission”: Authored by NobleReach’s Arun Gupta and Thomas Fewer, “Venture Meets Mission” has garnered national acclaim, offering invaluable insights for individuals and organizations striving to positively impact the world by bringing together the entrepreneurial agility of the private sector, the talent of academia, and the scale and purpose of the public sector.

Inaugural Scholars Program: NobleReach launched its inaugural Scholars Program to create opportunities for recent graduates with degrees in STEM and entrepreneurship to experience a tour of public service through positions created specifically for our Scholars across a wide array of federal agencies and participate in our signature professional development program to help create the next generation of mission-driven changemakers.

Expansion of Intern Program: Building on the success of its inaugural year, NobleReach is set to double the size of our intern program, which will include students from a range of universities. The program will provide invaluable service-minded experiential learning and professional development opportunities for emerging talent.

NobleReach Emerge: Core to unlocking the promise of government-funded research to drive innovation is Emerge’s model to bring top talent and a fresh perspective to development and commercialization. Through novel partnerships with the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), NobleReach Emerge’s unique approach to developing and commercializing mission-critical research has driven positive results for researchers and the government alike, having helped commercialize over 90 ventures and raise $1.3B in funding.

Academic Partnerships: To support our goal of creating the next generation of mission-driven changemakers, NobleReach has cultivated robust academic partnerships, collaborating with over 50 universities to develop curricula and convenings that foster innovation and excellence in public service.

Innovation for Public Service Certificate: In collaboration with Purdue University’s College of Engineering, NobleReach has launched the Innovation for Public Service™ Certificate. This first-in-the-nation program inspires engineering students to explore public service and empowers them to tackle societal problems that align with government needs.

Innovation for Impact: In line with NobleReach's commitment to innovative partnerships with academic institutions to promote public service and innovation, the organization has incorporated and rebranded the Common Mission Project's Hacking for Impact initiative into "Innovation for Impact" to offer a proven entrepreneurial approach to help solve common challenges in climate and other domains. This addition enriches our expanding portfolio of university programs across our university partners geared toward mission-driven initiatives.

Mission-Driven Industry Partners: NobleReach’s collaboration with over 15 leading finance and technology organizations highlights its commitment to helping build the needed bridge between the public and private sectors. We engage with these organizations in our continued effort to inspire the next generation of change-makers to seek out mission-driven opportunities and careers.

“As Board Chair, I am thrilled to see the progress that NobleReach has made to fulfill the charitable goals of the Board in creating the organization two years ago. By fostering academic programs, top-tier talent programs, and purposeful innovation, we’re shaping the future and nurturing the next generation of mission-driven leaders,” said the Hon. Lisa Disbrow, Board Chair.

“The official launch of NobleReach represents a pivotal moment for our organization as we reflect on the incredible journey of growth and impact over the past two years,” said Arun Gupta, CEO of NobleReach. “We are immensely proud of the strides we’ve made in advancing talent and innovation and look forward to continuing to drive a spirit of optimistic and mission-driven change with industry and academia in support of our government and national prosperity.”

For more information about NobleReach® Foundation and its initiatives, please visit our newly launched website, noblereachfoundation.org.

About NobleReach Foundation:



NobleReach® Foundation, a nonprofit based just outside Washington, D.C., has a mission to strengthen the security and prosperity of our nation through talent and innovation. NobleReach brings together the entrepreneurial agility of the private sector, the ideas of academia, and the scale and purpose of the public sector to drive innovation toward solving our nation’s technological challenges by inspiring the next generation of mission-driven changemakers. Our talent initiatives are focused on bridging professionals in tech and entrepreneurship fields with opportunities in government. Our innovation efforts center around NobleReach experts partnering with government research agencies to commercialize cutting-edge research.

