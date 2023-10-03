Nobl9 Named a 2023 GartnerⓇ Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability

Company Recently Introduced Nobl9 Reliability Center to Provide the Single Source of Truth for Software Reliability

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#coolvendors—Nobl9, the software reliability company, today announced its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner Cool Vendors™ Report, Gartner Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability1. This recognition follows the company’s recognition in the Gartner Hype CycleTM for I&O Automation, 20232 (July 14, 2023), the Gartner Hype CycleTM for Site Reliability Engineering, 20233 (July 17, 2023), and the introduction of Nobl9 Reliability Center.





The research by Gartner notes that “Understanding whether applications are meeting service-level objectives (SLOs) is challenging.” The report further notes “the advent of new operations roles, personas and teams, such as site reliability engineers and platform operations/engineering teams, has created opportunities for solutions that enable them to do their jobs effectively, collaboratively and at scale.”

More information about Nobl9 and Gartner coverage of the company can be found HERE.

Visibility into Software Reliability

Nobl9 provides developers and management teams instant visibility into the overall health of their organizations’ systems, enabling them to align technology investment with business needs. Its continuous monitoring and management systems leverage SLOs and aggregate data across systems to help engineers and teams become deeply informed about organizational reliability, and more productive.

“We’re pleased to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor. To us, this recognition confirms our innovative approach to providing the best single source of truth for the reliability of an organization’s internal, customer-facing, and mission-critical software,” said Marcin Kurc, co-founder and CEO, Nobl9. “Enterprise teams are typically working with more than seven observability and monitoring tools, and they need to understand the reliability of various software systems. Reliability Center quickly identifies weak or risky areas that need attention.”

Nobl9 Reliability Center is the next generation of the Nobl9 SLO Platform, incorporating new features to become the single source of truth for software reliability. Exciting new features, including dashboards and reports designed to let executives and engineers understand a Reliability Score calculated from all the SLOs they want to manage, help teams improve overall business functions while streamlining costs. Today the company’s innovative monitoring and observability solution is used by industry leaders such as integration expert Software AG, low-code platform innovator Outsystems, e-Commerce giant Ticketmaster and others.

About Nobl9

Nobl9 delivers a software reliability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Global Enterprises in the financial services, eCommerce, and SaaS industries, such as Flexera, Outsystems, Procore, Ticketmaster, Software AG, and Trusted Shops choose Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, set clear software reliability goals, and ensure end user happiness. Nobl9 enriches data from popular enterprise observability systems and fits into developer workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, Bonfire, Cisco Investments, CRV, Harmony Partners, Resolute, ServiceNow, and Sorenson Capital. Learn more at nobl9.com.

