Nobl9 Launches Innovative Module for the Cisco Observability Platform

Setting a New Standard in Integrated Reliability

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fullstackobservability–Nobl9, the software reliability company, has launched a new module for the Cisco Observability Platform that integrates with Nobl9 Reliability Center. As the complexity of enterprise infrastructure continues to increase dramatically, organizations look to Cisco and Nobl9 to rationalize their reliability management processes.





A Single Source of Truth For Reliability

Nobl9 Reliability Center has several integrations with Cisco products, including Cisco AppDynamics and Cisco ThousandEyes. This new module extends that reach into the Cisco Observability Platform, giving customers visibility into reliability issues across their entire technology stack. The collaboration between these two industry leaders ensures that enterprises leveraging the observability ecosystem available on the Cisco Observability Platform, can now access an end-to-end reliability solution that is robust and cutting-edge.

“The joint approach and close collaboration between Cisco and Nobl9, one of our Full-Stack Observability partners, represents a new reality,” said Carlos Pereira, Chief Architect, Cisco. “Bringing new, collective use cases to market and having partners’ like Nobl9 expertise as part of the Cisco Observability Platform enhances the opportunity for both partners and Cisco to provide value to customers. This ecosystem is unique, reliable and powerful.”

How It Works

The power of this new module lies in its ability to extract service level metrics from the Cisco Observability Platform. Managers and engineers can consume SLOs in Nobl9 via automated alerting. Full-stack observability (FSO) also displays the SLOs for a consolidated view of reliability and observability in one dashboard.

With this new integration, customers see a holistic view of system reliability, allowing for smooth IT operations, optimized performance, and, most importantly, enhanced end-user experiences. Cisco Full-Stack Observability with all its use cases, already stands out as a leading-edge solution, and introducing the Nobl9 module activates the software reliability use case for customers.

Nobl9 Reliability Center provides comprehensive visibility and automated responses for thousands of SLOs in one place, giving organizations power over outages. Its capabilities include the following:

Reliability experience (RX) – helping engineers and teams become more productive in identifying targets, prescribing SLOs and policies, and automating runbooks for reliability risks.

helping engineers and teams become more productive in identifying targets, prescribing SLOs and policies, and automating runbooks for reliability risks. SLO-backed operations – continuous monitoring and management systems using SLOs and the ability to receive timely error-budget-backed alerts.

– continuous monitoring and management systems using SLOs and the ability to receive timely error-budget-backed alerts. Reliability insights – instant visibility into the overall health of an organization’s systems and ability to align technology investment with business needs.

Brian Singer, co-founder and CPO of Nobl9, shared his thoughts on this announcement, “At Nobl9, our mission has always been to elevate the standards of software reliability. Partnering with Cisco is an honor and a testament to our commitment. This module is more than just a tool; it’s a vision realized – a vision where reliability isn’t an afterthought but an integral part of the digital ecosystem.”

With an ever-growing digital landscape and the increasing need for dependable solutions, this partnership comes at a critical juncture. Enterprises, now more than ever, require tools and platforms that not only offer reliability but also seamlessly integrate across ecosystems. Today’s announcement is more than just the launch of a module. It’s the dawn of a new era in integrated reliability, where two industry leaders come together to chart a course for the future. The observability ecosystem available on the Cisco Observability Platform, already brimming with innovation, now has one more feather in its cap, promising enterprises a journey marked by consistency, excellence, and unmatched reliability.

For further details and insights into this collaboration:

About Nobl9

Nobl9 delivers a software reliability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Global Enterprises in the financial services, eCommerce, and SaaS industries, such as Flexera, Outsystems, Procore, Ticketmaster, Software AG, and Trusted Shops choose Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, set clear software reliability goals, and ensure end user happiness. Nobl9 enriches data from popular enterprise observability systems and fits into developer workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, Bonfire, Cisco Investments, CRV, Harmony Partners, Resolute, ServiceNow, and Sorenson Capital. Learn more at nobl9.com.

