No Redesign Required: StratEdge Revives Critical Hybrid Packages

Sustainable and cost-effective approach to maintaining vital defense, military, and aerospace applications

SANTEE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—StratEdge Corporation, leader in the design, production, and assembly of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages for RF, microwave, and millimeter-wave devices, announces its capabilities for making hybrid packages used in legacy applications where redesigns are difficult or impossible. These hybrid packages, often developed decades ago, are still vital in many critical defense applications.





StratEdge excels at glass-to-metal, ceramic-to-metal, and metal-to-metal sealing technologies necessary for the production of large metal housing with hermetic feedthroughs. Similar to its molded ceramic packages, ASTM F15 alloy is a key component used in constructing hybrid packages. StratEdge possesses numerous furnaces with various gas atmospheres that are required for glass sealing and brazing or soldering components of various compositions including metalized ceramic, iron alloys, copper, copper composites, and copper laminates.

“StratEdge has the unique equipment and expertise required to build these types of packages,” says Casey Krawiec, VP of Global Sales for StratEdge. Krawiec further explained, “Our processes for manufacturing molded ceramic packages share many similarities with the requirements for building legacy hybrid packages used in military and space applications.”

About StratEdge

StratEdge Corporation designs, manufactures, and provides assembly services for a complete line of high-frequency and high-power semiconductor packages operating from DC to 63+ GHz. StratEdge offers post-fired ceramic and lower-cost molded ceramic packages, specializing in packages for extremely demanding gallium arsenide (GaAs) and gallium nitride (GaN) devices. Markets served include telecom for 5G, VSAT, broadband wireless, satellite, defense, test and measurement, automotive, clean energy, and down-hole. All packages are lead-free and most meet RoHS and WEEE standards. Our facility in Santee, California, near San Diego, is both ITAR registered and ISO 9001:2015 certified.

