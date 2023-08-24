NNB Petroleum Distribution Excess Program with New $10M Limits

NNB, an ISC company, has introduced new higher limits

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Carlsbad, California-based Integrated Specialty Coverages (“ISC”), a leading, multi-line program administrator that builds end-to-end insurance products utilizing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and data analytics, has announced that Northeast National Brokerage (NNB), an ISC company, has increased limits for its Petroleum Distribution Excess program.





NNB is a leader in the Petroleum Distribution Excess market, primarily focused on this segment. Recently, the company announced that it is increasing its limits for this product to up to $10M. This increase in limits responds to market demands for increased protection for insureds.

“With increased limits, we are able to provide brokers and their clients the extra protection they need,” said Jack Kramer, CEO of NNB. “As an exclusive provider of this program for close to a decade, we understand the needs of the market and how to fulfill them while maintaining profitability for our carriers and brokers.”

Maintaining their focus on Excess products and expert underwriting, NNB also recently added a Trucking Excess Liability program to complement its offering. “As a specialty MGA, we understand that by focusing only on Excess and only for these two segments, NNB has become a market leader in our areas of expertise and a valued resource for our partners,” added Jack Kramer.

About Integrated Specialty Coverages

Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC) is a leading, multi-line program administrator dedicated to underwriting excellence, client service, and customer experience. ISC has built an end-to-end insurance platform by connecting a broad network of insurance markets and distribution channels with proprietary data analytics capabilities. The firm uses sophisticated technology and analytics to revolutionize how complex programs are underwritten and operated. A KKR portfolio company, ISC employs experienced professionals from all spheres of the insurance ecosystem. ISC’s strategy is focused on a combination of strategic M&A, data-driven decision making, as well as an innovative means of delivery. ISC provides its partners with high-quality service, competitive commission, and creative product delivery options to help expand its footprint in any desired line or class of business. Please visit: www.iscmga.com

About Northeast National Brokerage

Northeast National Brokerage (NNB) is a specialty MGA focused on the Petroleum Distribution and Trucking Excess market. Acquired by ISC in 2022, NNB is based in West Hartford, Connecticut and is considered a market leader and industry expert in its areas of business. Please visit: www.northeastnational.com

