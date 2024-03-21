NMI Executives Receive Industry Recognition from ETA

NMI’s Chief Product Officer, VP Business Development and VP UK & European Sales honored by Electronic Transactions Association

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Three executives from NMI, a global leader in embedded payments, have been recognized by the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) for their impact on the payments industry through their leadership, innovation and dedication.









NMI’s Chief Product Officer, Tiffany Johnson, was named one of ETA’s Forty Under 40, which celebrates industry trailblazers and innovators. Additionally, Rob Fox, VP UK & European Sales, and Rich Swiderski, VP Business Development, were among ETA’s Top Payments Sales Professionals. This award honors 50 sales representatives who have demonstrated commitment and passion for achieving excellence in sales performance, customer satisfaction, industry expertise, leadership and teamwork.

Vijay Sondhi, CEO at NMI said:



“Congratulations to Tiffany, Rob and Rich. Receiving this recognition from ETA is both an honor and a testament to the mission-always, people-first culture that makes NMI so special. These accolades not only reflect the dedication, leadership and innovative spirit these individuals bring to the team, but also the invaluable contributions and significant impact that every one of our employees has on NMI’s continued growth and success. It’s our people and our products that truly differentiate NMI as we enable our partners, offering them modularity, flexibility and choice across the entire payments ecosystem.”

Since joining NMI in 2023, Johnson has been instrumental in building out an outcome-focused product organization to drive innovation, customer satisfaction and business growth. Fox and Swiderski play a fundamental role in ensuring NMI’s payment solutions reach the right customers; their sales team leadership and commitment to partner development have enabled NMI to grow its partner base and provide industry-best solutions and services.

Additionally, Steven Madow, Director of Product Management at NMI, has been selected to participate in the ETA ISV Committee 2024, with a focus on how ISVs are changing the payments landscape by providing increased capabilities and options for merchants. Danielle Betters, Partner Launch Manager, and Nigel Jewell, Director of Product Solutions, were both selected to sit on the ETA PayFac Committee to support and help grow the payment facilitator channel.

Join us in Las Vegas from April 17-19 where our winners will be celebrated at TRANSACT: Powered by ETA. Don’t miss insights from NMI during the “Changing Landscape; Changing Payment Models” panel discussion, and be sure to visit us at booth #811 for a firsthand look at how NMI is transforming the payments industry.

For more information on NMI’s award-winning executive team, please visit: https://nmi.com/.

About NMI

NMI is a global leader in embedded payments, powering more than $200 billion in payment volumes every year. From our industry-leading payment gateway technology to our seamless merchant acquiring, underwriting, onboarding and management platform, we enable our partners across the entire payments ecosystem. We help our partners deliver frictionless payment solutions to their customers, offering modularity, flexibility and choice, wherever and however consumers want to pay – online, in-store, in-app, mobile and unattended. And we’re constantly innovating, empowering ISOs, software vendors and payment professionals as they embrace the future of fintech.

About ETA

The Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world’s leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of significant payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $44 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers. For more information, please click here.

Contacts

Maggie Crouch



Walker Sands, for NMI



nmi@walkersands.com