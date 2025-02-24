NMG to Present at BMO’s Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NMG #ESG--Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s (“NMG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NMG, TSX: NOU) leadership team is participating this week in BMO’s 34th Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida, to position its integrated graphite operation in capital markets. NMG’s ore-to-active-anode-material Phase 2, comprised of the future Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant, is key to North America’s effort to reshore production of critical minerals for the energy sector.

BMO Capital Markets’ 34th annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference attracts some 600 capital providers. Founder, President and CEO Eric Desaulniers will be presenting to institutional investors on Tuesday, February 25, at 11:00 a.m. EST. The presentation will be webcasted live and made available shortly thereafter for on-demand viewing on NMG’s website (Investing section).

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is an integrated company developing responsible mining and advanced processing operations to supply the global economy with carbon-neutral active anode material to power EV and renewable energy storage systems. The Company is developing a fully integrated ore-to-battery-material source of graphite-based active anode material in Québec, Canada. With enviable ESG standards and structuring partnerships with anchor customers, NMG is set to become a strategic supplier to the world’s leading lithium-ion battery and EV manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

MEDIA

Julie Paquet

VP Communications & ESG Strategy

+1-450-757-8905 #140

jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS

Marc Jasmin

Director, Investor Relations

+1-450-757-8905 #993

mjasmin@nmg.com