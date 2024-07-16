Home Business Wire nLIGHT to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1st
CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after the financial markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the second quarter results will be held on Thursday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site at http://investors.nlight.net. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-844-282-4705 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-317-5625 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Second Quarter 2024 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 900 people with operations in the United States, Austria, China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Joseph Corso

Chief Financial Officer

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

joe.corso@nlight.net

