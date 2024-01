nLIGHT to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on February 22nd

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 after the financial markets close on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 22, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s web site at http://investors.nlight.net. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-844-282-4705 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-317-5625 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the United States, Austria, China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Contacts

Joseph Corso



Chief Financial Officer



nLIGHT, Inc.



(360) 566-4460



joe.corso@nlight.net