nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Events

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced management’s participation in the upcoming investor events during the third quarter.

13th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference



August 19, 2024 (virtual 1×1 meetings)

Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference



August 28, 2024 at the Four Seasons Chicago (1×1 meetings)

Benchmark’s 11th Annual Tech, Media & Telecom 1×1 Conference



September 4, 2024 at the New York Athletic Club (1×1 meetings)

CL King’s 22nd Annual Best Ideas Conference – Virtual Event



September 16, 2024 (virtual 1×1 meetings and fireside chat at 1:15pm EDT)

A live and archived recording of the CL King webcast will be made available on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 900 people with operations in the U.S., China, Finland, Korea and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Contacts

For more information:

Joseph Corso



Chief Financial Officer



nLIGHT, Inc.



(360) 566-4460



joe.corso@nlight.net