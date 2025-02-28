nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Upcoming Investor Events

CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications, today announced management’s participation in the upcoming investor events during the first quarter.

Raymond James & Associates 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

March 4, 2025, at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL (1x1 meetings and Company presentation at 4:35pm EDT)

Cantor Global Technology Conference

March 12, 2025, at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York, NY (1x1 meetings and fireside chat at 8:00am EDT)

A live and archived recording of both the Raymond James and Cantor webcasts will be made available on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power lasers for mission critical directed energy, optical sensing, and advanced manufacturing applications. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs approximately 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information contact:

John Marchetti

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

john.marchetti@nlight.net