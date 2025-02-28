nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Revenues of $198.5 million for the full year 2024

Revenues of $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

CAMAS, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

“2024 was a transformative year for nLIGHT as our defense business began to scale, with revenue growing 20% year-over-year to $110 million and representing approximately 55% of our overall sales,” commented Scott Keeney, nLIGHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We made significant progress across multiple large directed energy contracts, while securing new program wins in laser sensing.”

Mr. Keeney continued, “I am optimistic on our business, particularly aerospace and defense, as we head into 2025. We enter the year with good visibility across multiple programs in both directed energy and laser sensing, and combined with record backlog and a healthy balance sheet, we are confident that we are well-positioned for near- and long-term growth in the aerospace and defense market.”

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 198,548 $ 209,921 (5.4 )% Gross margin 16.6 % 22.0 % Loss from operations $ (65,636 ) $ (46,766 ) (40.3 )% Operating margin (33.1 )% (22.3 )% Net loss $ (60,792 ) $ (41,670 ) (45.9 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (18,788 ) $ (4,093 ) (359.0 )% (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Revenues of $198.5 million for the full year 2024 were down 5.4% compared to $209.9 million for the full year 2023. Gross margin was 16.6% for the full year 2024 compared to 22.0% for the full year 2023. GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $60.8 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the full year 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the full year 2024 was $30.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $13.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, for the full year 2023. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 % Change Revenues $ 47,381 $ 51,892 (8.7 )% Gross margin 2.4 % 18.9 % Loss from operations $ (26,429 ) $ (14,342 ) (84.3 )% Operating margin (55.8 )% (27.6 )% Net loss $ (24,962 ) $ (13,238 ) (88.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ (11,301 ) $ (3,297 ) (242.8 )% (1) A reconciliation of the non-GAAP information provided here to the most directly comparable GAAP metric has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this release.

Revenues of $47.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 were down 8.7% compared to $51.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 2.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 18.9% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and includes non-routine charges of approximately $6.0 million related primarily to inventory reserves on products for the Industrial market. GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $25.0 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $13.2 million or $0.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $14.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP metrics presented here to the most directly comparable GAAP metrics have been provided in the tables included at the end of this release.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, nLIGHT expects revenues to be in the range of $45 million to $51 million. The midpoint of $48 million includes Laser Products revenue of approximately $33 million and Advanced Development revenue of approximately $15 million. nLIGHT expects overall gross margin to be in the range of 13% to 17%, with Laser Products gross margin in the range of 16% to 20% and Advanced Development gross margin of approximately 8%. nLIGHT expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of ($6) million to ($3) million.

We have not reconciled our outlook for Adjusted EBITDA because unrealized and realized foreign exchange gains and losses cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted nor can the probable significance be determined at this time. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Investor Conference Call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Thursday, February 27, 2025

Parties interested in listening to nLIGHT’s quarterly conference call may do so by dialing 1-800-549-8228 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-289-819-1520 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings. The call can also be accessed via the web by going to nLIGHT’s Investor Relations page at http://investors.nlight.net.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to U.S. GAAP results, this press release contains non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted. We use Adjusted EBITDA to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of performance as it is commonly utilized by us and the investment community to analyze operating performance in our industry. Similarly, we believe that providing non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, is useful to our investors as they present an informative supplemental view of our results from period to period by removing the effect of stock-based compensation expense and other non-recurring items. However, the non-GAAP metrics presented herein are specific to us and may not be comparable to similar metrics disclosed by other companies because of differing methods used by other companies in calculating them.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted for income tax expense (benefit), other non-operating income or expense, interest income or expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation, amortization of purchased intangibles, acquisition and integration-related costs, and other non-recurring items as determined by management, as applicable. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective period plus the dilutive effect of any common stock equivalents during the period in the case of non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted.

Tables presenting the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, are included at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “expects,” “intends,” “projects,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “targets,” “anticipates,” and similar expressions may identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected revenues, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, and our business strategy and ability to profitably grow our business, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our ability to compete successfully in the markets for our products; changes in the markets we serve or in the global economy; our ability to increase our volumes and decrease our costs to offset potential declines in the average selling prices of our products; rapid technological changes in the markets that we participate in; our ability to develop and maintain products that can achieve market acceptance; our ability to generate sufficient revenues to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; our high levels of fixed costs and inventory and their effect on our gross profits and results of operations if demand for our products declines or we maintain excess inventory levels; our ability to manage growth and spending during economic downturns; our manufacturing capacity and operations and their suitability for future levels of demand; our reliance on third parties to manufacture certain of our products and product components; our reliance on a small number of customers for a significant portion of our revenues; our ability to manage risks associated with international customers and operations; the effect of government export and import controls on our ability to compete in international markets; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and intellectual property rights; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; and the effect on our business of claims, lawsuits, government investigations, other legal or regulatory proceedings, or commercial or contractual disputes that we are or may become involved in. Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found in nLIGHT's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including other risks, relevant factors and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of nLIGHT's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or subsequent filings with the SEC. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

The nLIGHT logo and “nLIGHT” are registered trademarks or trademarks of nLIGHT, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for aerospace and defense, industrial, and microfabrication applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs approximately 800 people with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Products $ 31,699 $ 37,864 $ 136,659 $ 156,666 Development 15,682 14,028 61,889 53,255 Total revenue 47,381 51,892 198,548 209,921 Cost of revenue: Products 31,475 29,368 108,003 114,181 Development 14,775 12,720 57,526 49,627 Total cost of revenue(1) 46,250 42,088 165,529 163,808 Gross profit 1,131 9,804 33,019 46,113 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 11,384 12,114 45,107 46,163 Sales, general, and administrative(1) 11,885 11,215 49,257 45,899 Restructuring 4,291 817 4,291 817 Total operating expenses 27,560 24,146 98,655 92,879 Loss from operations (26,429 ) (14,342 ) (65,636 ) (46,766 ) Other income: Interest income, net 360 352 1,668 1,342 Other income, net 506 779 3,100 2,776 Loss before income taxes (25,563 ) (13,211 ) (60,868 ) (42,648 ) Income tax expense (601 ) 27 (76 ) (978 ) Net loss $ (24,962 ) $ (13,238 ) $ (60,792 ) $ (41,670 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.51 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.90 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (1.27 ) $ (0.90 ) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic and diluted 48,557 46,735 47,900 46,078

(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenues $ 609 $ 535 $ 2,438 $ 2,406 Research and development 1,671 2,329 7,505 9,866 Sales, general, and administrative 3,720 3,323 15,018 13,560 $ 6,000 $ 6,187 $ 24,961 $ 25,832

nLIGHT, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,829 $ 53,210 Marketable Securities 34,868 59,672 Accounts receivable, net 34,895 39,585 Inventory 40,800 52,160 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,697 15,927 Total current assets 194,089 220,554 Restricted cash 259 256 Lease right-of-use assets 10,822 12,616 Property, plant and equipment, net 46,937 52,300 Intangible assets, net 833 1,652 Goodwill 12,354 12,399 Other assets, net 4,947 7,026 Total assets $ 270,241 $ 306,803 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,076 $ 12,166 Accrued liabilities 13,268 12,556 Deferred revenue 3,577 4,849 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,314 3,181 Total current liabilities 34,235 32,752 Non-current income taxes payable 5,541 5,391 Long-term lease liabilities 9,819 10,978 Other long-term liabilities 4,216 3,263 Total liabilities 53,811 52,384 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - par value 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 544,842 521,184 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,332 ) (2,477 ) Accumulated deficit (325,096 ) (264,304 ) Total stockholders’ equity 216,430 254,419 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 270,241 $ 306,803

nLIGHT, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (60,792 ) $ (41,670 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,988 12,401 Amortization 4,608 3,629 (Increase) reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use assets 1,759 1,269 Provision for losses on (recoveries of) accounts receivable 1,489 27 Stock-based compensation 24,961 25,832 Deferred income taxes (651 ) 7 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 194 542 Non-cash restructuring charges 1,185 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,845 (1,677 ) Inventory 11,048 14,890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,787 ) 1,109 Other assets, net (1,131 ) (1,156 ) Accounts payable 3,231 (4,503 ) Accrued and other long-term liabilities 706 (1,336 ) Deferred revenues (1,224 ) 3,432 Lease liabilities (1,992 ) (1,449 ) Non-current income taxes payable 204 (1,256 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (2,359 ) 10,091 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,932 ) (5,339 ) Purchase of marketable securities (88,643 ) (127,907 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 113,265 119,146 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 16,690 (14,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plan purchases 2,721 2,469 Proceeds from stock option exercises 500 640 Tax payments related to stock award issuances (4,524 ) (3,968 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,303 ) (859 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (406 ) 256 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 12,622 (4,612 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 53,466 58,078 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 66,088 $ 53,466 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net $ 61 $ 40 Cash paid for income taxes 716 256 Operating cash outflows from operating leases 4,030 3,850 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 1,336 1,716 Accrued purchases of property, equipment and patents 298 745 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 65,829 $ 53,210 Restricted cash 259 256 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,088 $ 53,466

nLIGHT, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Metrics to Non-GAAP (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (24,962 ) $ (13,238 ) $ (60,792 ) $ (41,670 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (601 ) 27 (76 ) (978 ) Other income, net (506 ) (779 ) (3,100 ) (2,776 ) Interest income, net (360 ) (352 ) (1,668 ) (1,342 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,837 4,041 17,596 16,024 Stock-based compensation 6,000 6,187 24,961 25,832 Restructuring charges 4,291 817 4,291 817 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,301 ) $ (3,297 ) $ (18,788 ) $ (4,093 )

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss, and GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (24,962 ) $ (13,238 ) $ (60,792 ) $ (41,670 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation(1) 6,000 6,187 24,961 25,832 Amortization of purchased intangibles(1) 148 264 594 1,415 Restructuring charges 4,291 817 4,291 817 Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,523 ) $ (5,970 ) $ (30,946 ) $ (13,606 ) GAAP and non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 48,557 46,735 47,900 46,078 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.30 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.30 )

(1) There is no income tax effect related to the stock-based compensation and amortization of purchased intangibles adjustments due to the full valuation allowance in the United States.

For more information, contact:

John Marchetti

VP Corporate Development and Investor Relations

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

john.marchetti@nlight.net