nLIGHT Announces Upcoming Webinar for CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference

CAMAS, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced management’s participation in CL King’s 21st Annual Best Ideas Conference, being held virtually on Monday, September 18th, 2023.

nLIGHT is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat webinar, hosted by CL King analyst Tom Hayes, which will be webcast live on September 18th at 11:45am EDT / 8:45am PDT at the following link: https://wsw.meetmax.com/webcast/clk22/lasr/?ukey=379681ba1a84d21cbb42c5fa12f2cb99. The live and archived webcast link will also be made accessible on the investor page of the company’s website at https://investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Camas, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the United States, Austria, China, Finland, Korea, and Italy. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

Contacts

Joe Corso

Chief Financial Officer

nLIGHT, Inc.

(360) 566-4460

joe.corso@nlight.net

