NKK Switches Joins Forces with Technical Marketing, Inc. as Their New Representative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NKK Switches, a global leader manufacturer of electromechanical switches, announces a strategic partnership with Technical Marketing, Inc (TMI) as their new sales representative in the Western USA.





“Users of electromechanical switches choose NKK because of the quality and reliability of the solutions we provide. This year we celebrate 70 years of excellence and innovation; no small achievement today,” said Hirokuni Hibi, the President of NKK Switches of the Americas. He continued: “It is true to say that to support a quality product one needs quality people. It gives me great joy to announce that NKK has signed an agreement to partner with TMI in the Western US. They’re a quality team to represent a quality product.”

When asked about the new partnership, Frank Alan Salmick, the President of TMI, Inc said: “By partnering with NKK Switches, we are able to offer our customers more options and solutions for their engineering needs. We believe that NKK Switches’ products complement our existing portfolio of mechanical and electro-mechanical engineered solutions, and we are excited to work with them to deliver the best value to our customers.”

Customers can now explore NKK’s diverse product range, including the innovative SmartDisplay, via TMI’s line card. All of NKK’s switches are used in various applications in multiple sectors, from automotive to industrial to medical and entertainment.

For further inquiries or to explore NKK Switches’ product portfolio, visit www.nkkswitches.com.

About NKK Switches:

NKK Switches (NKK) is a global frontrunner in designing and manufacturing innovative electromechanical switches and programmable devices. With around 70 years of experience, they set the standard for quality, reliability, and unmatched engineering support.

About Technical Marketing, Inc.:

Technical Marketing Inc. (TMI) is a leading technical marketing firm dedicated to linking top-tier manufacturers to a diverse customer base, backed by unmatched service and industry knowledge.

