Nitrogen Unveils Groundbreaking ‘Won with Nitrogen™ Metric’ Alongside a Suite of Enhancements to Transform Firm Efficiency

Latest upgrades drive client engagement and business growth

Nitrogen, the company that is revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow, today announced significant updates across its suite of products, including Command Center, along with an extensive suite of enterprise tools designed to supercharge wealth management firms.





As part of its latest updates, Nitrogen is leveling up its enterprise tools, now reintegrated and consolidated under Command Center. These powerful dashboards and firm controls, now available to Ignite and Ultimate users, underscores the company’s commitment to offering sophisticated, scalable solutions for advisory businesses of any size. Command Center comprises multiple dashboards and customizable firm controls, which serve as essential resources for executives to measure the growth and risk of their entire book of business.

Subdomains in Command Center

A key update to the Command Center is the introduction of “ subdomains” for Nitrogen Ultimate users. This allows for the creation of a hierarchical access system within firms, enabling a more nuanced and secure division between primary “root domain” executives and “subdomain” executives. For example, a chief compliance officer as a root domain executive would be able to view activity across all offices, whereas a regional director could be designated as a subdomain executive with access limited to specific regions.

Insights Dashboard

Insights now gives firm leaders advisor-specific filtering, enabling them to instantly view performance at the overall firm and individual advisor levels, providing invaluable insights for strategic decision-making. Additionally, the Insights dashboard will now feature “Won With Nitrogen”, a proprietary calculation designed to highlight the platform’s impact on asset acquisition. Leveraging data that is integrated into each client profile, this feature will accurately quantify the assets attributed to Nitrogen, empowering firms to track and analyze their growth with precision.

Reports Builder

First announced at the 2023 Fearless Investing Summit, the Reports Builder offers all Nitrogen customers a user-friendly interface to tailor reports and generate templates. The Reports Builder upgrade is designed to redefine how advisors create and deliver customized client reports and streamlined templates. Furthermore, Nitrogen Ignite and Ultimate plan members will benefit from the addition of “Brand Colors,” a feature that enables firms to incorporate their primary and secondary brand colors into their reports, ensuring a consistent brand identity across all client communications.

“ Our team has worked tirelessly in the background to create best-in-class products for the benefit of our industry as a whole,” said Justin Boatman, chief product officer of Nitrogen. “ We are in the business of equipping firms with the means to make data-driven decisions, optimize performance and ultimately fuel growth. With all of these updates, it makes us that much more excited to share what is in store for the 2024 Fearless Investing Summit.”

Fearless Investing Summit

This year, Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Summit is set to unfold in Nashville, Tennessee from October 23rd – 25th. Named the Top Advisor Marketing Conference of 2024 by Kitces.com, this year’s Summit will bring an impressive lineup to the stage including industry luminaries like Samantha Russell, chief evangelist at FMG Suite; Christine Simone, co-founder and chief executive officer at Caribou; Joy Lere, co-founder at Shaping Wealth; and Matt Holloran, co-founder and chief relationship officer at ProudMouth, among 80 other speakers.

Summit attendees and potential sponsors eager to learn more can visit here for additional details and to secure their spots. Those interested in learning more about the latest Nitrogen platform upgrades can view the product launch webinar here.

About Nitrogen

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the leading client engagement platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

