Nitrogen Unveils Expanded Investment Research Product and AI-powered features at Sold-Out Fearless Summit

Client-delighting product innovation; keynote sessions by Rise Growth Partners’ Joe Duran and NFL legend Emmitt Smith highlight 2024 wealth management summit

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze), the company revolutionizing how wealth management firms scale the delivery of personalized advice, today unveiled new, advisor-requested features across its risk tolerance, investment research, financial planning, and advisor marketing product suite in a keynote address by CEO Dan Zitting at the Fearless Investing Summit. Leading the product announcements were hotly anticipated tools for breaking down equity exposure within funds and visualizing analytics-rich side-by-side portfolio comparisons.





“The number one advisor-requested feature here at Nitrogen has been the ability to illustrate underlying equity exposure to tell a more complete story about a portfolio, and the team here is so proud to be able to deliver that into Research Center today,” said Chief Product Officer Justin Boatman. “That, in combination with the ability to showcase deep comparisons of up to five portfolios and investments side-by-side makes this release cycle a valuable one for the firms we love to serve.”

During the product launch keynote, Nitrogen reiterated its commitment of total flexibility for both individual advisors purchasing its products and for larger teams and enterprise RIAs. Plans for Advisors offer simple access to individual Nitrogen products or full bundles of the entire product suite. Enterprises likewise can build their best-of-breed tech stack, accessing the products they need priced by the volume of accounts in their data feed with unlimited advisors and assistants accessing the system.

Highlights of the Fearless Investing Summit product launch included:

Research Center: Stock Intersection is now available, allowing advisors to break down equity exposures within funds, paired with the highly anticipated Stats Multiview—delivering deep, side-by-side portfolio comparisons. Also released were improved tools for analyzing trailing returns in Discovery, Nitrogen’s fund screener, and favoriting securities for more efficient proposal creation.

Stock Intersection is now available, allowing advisors to break down equity exposures within funds, paired with the highly anticipated Stats Multiview—delivering deep, side-by-side portfolio comparisons. Also released were improved tools for analyzing trailing returns in Discovery, Nitrogen’s fund screener, and favoriting securities for more efficient proposal creation. Risk Center: Nitrogen has also extended its lead in digesting the proliferation of artificial intelligence technology and translating it into tools advisors can immediately bring to bear in their businesses. Available to current Nitrogen customers for beta testing is AI Statement Capture, which streamlines the conversion of client statements into actionable portfolios.

Nitrogen has also extended its lead in digesting the proliferation of artificial intelligence technology and translating it into tools advisors can immediately bring to bear in their businesses. Available to current Nitrogen customers for beta testing is AI Statement Capture, which streamlines the conversion of client statements into actionable portfolios. Marketing Center: Advisors and home office marketing teams can now access a wealth of proven email marketing campaigns written by successful RIA and broker-dealer advisors as well as best practices from advisor marketing expert Diana Cabrices.

Advisors and home office marketing teams can now access a wealth of proven email marketing campaigns written by successful RIA and broker-dealer advisors as well as best practices from advisor marketing expert Diana Cabrices. Command Center: The powerhouse for CIO and CCO oversight and controls has grown this year to include new tools like Advisor Filters, Subdomains, and Securities Builder that give enterprise firms better control and customization.

The powerhouse for CIO and CCO oversight and controls has grown this year to include new tools like Advisor Filters, Subdomains, and Securities Builder that give enterprise firms better control and customization. Planning Center: Income by Source, a game-changer for retirement income planning, now offers full visibility into decumulation strategies for clients, along with client reporting on income sources.

“Trust is our industry’s most valuable asset and building digital experiences that enhance trust for the benefit of advisors is in the DNA of Nitrogen. We mean to deliver serious product innovation every quarter, but there’s just something special about doing that live, surrounded by our partners and our customers. On a personal note, coming up on one year as CEO, it has been a genuine pleasure holding our product launch this week at my first Fearless Investing Summit, ” added CEO, Dan Zitting.

The 2024 Fearless Investing Summit featured keynote presentations from NFL star Emmitt Smith and industry leaders Michael Kitces, Joe Duran, Craig Iskowitz, Daniel Crosby, and Samantha Russell. Nitrogen’s Fearless Investing Summit brings together leaders from firms representing thousands of advisors from across the wealth management industry as well as the entire spectrum of supporting wealthtech and asset management. The product launch keynote was the capstone of the annual event that drew attendees from wealth management firms ranging from solo advisors to ensemble practices to scaling mid-market firms to enterprises with 1,000+ advisors.

Nitrogen announced that Fearless 2025 will be held October 22-24 in Denver, Colorado at the award-winning Hyatt Regency hotel.

For more information or for a demo of Nitrogen’s latest updates, please visit nitrogenwealth.com.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Nitrogen Communications



pr@nitrogenwealth.com