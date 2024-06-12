Nitrogen Partners with Holistiplan to Offer Exclusive Pricing and Launch the First In-Person Holistiplan Tax Summit at the Fearless Investing Summit

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitrogen, (formerly Riskalyze), a leading provider of growth and client engagement software for wealth management firms, today announced a new partnership with Holistiplan, the award-winning tax planning software used by tens of thousands of financial advisors. The alliance offers firms and individual advisors special pricing on both companies’ pioneering software. The collaboration will also introduce the inaugural in-person Holistiplan Tax Summit, scheduled for October 23, alongside this year’s Fearless Investing Summit in Nashville.





“Nitrogen and Holistiplan have a lot in common, and certainly pioneering whole new categories of financial planning software is something that we share,” said Dan Zitting, CEO at Nitrogen. “We also share a common goal of demystifying the financial planning process for Americans, so the combination of our risk-capacity-driven client engagement software and Holistiplan’s client-facing tax planning capabilities is really compelling. I can think of no better backdrop for this alliance than the Fearless Investing Summit, and I’m excited to celebrate the Tax Planning Summit this fall in Nashville. “

The Holistiplan Tax Summit will feature a lineup of tax planning professionals who will share their expertise on tax planning strategy and Holistiplan’s product innovation. The event is hosted on the opening day of the Fearless Investing Summit, October 23, 2024, and is designed to equip financial advisors with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate the complexities of tax planning, enhancing their ability to advise clients effectively.

“This partnership with Nitrogen is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology to make financial advice more accessible and impactful,” noted Roger Pine, Co-founder and CEO at Holistiplan. “We are particularly excited about hosting the first-ever in-person Holistiplan Tax Summit, which promises to be an enriching experience for attendees, filled with insights and strategies from leading experts, along with some exciting product announcements.”

For more details about the Holistiplan Tax Summit and to register for the Fearless Investing Summit, visit nitrogenwealth.com/fearless. Holistiplan customers can enjoy a 25% discount on any ticket by using the promo code “Holistiplan” during registration.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms grow since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen is the leading client engagement platform for wealth management firms, helping advisors turn leads into meetings, meetings into valued clients, and clients into referral champions. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

ABOUT HOLISTIPLAN

Holistiplan is an award-winning tax planning software that simplifies tax planning for financial advisors. Within 45 seconds, Holistiplan’s OCR technology scans tax returns and creates a white-labeled client-facing Tax Report that highlights opportunities for financial planners and investment advisors. Holistiplan offers scenario analysis, range calculator, client-facing explainers, and property and casualty reviews. Today, 30,000 advisors are using Holistiplan’s innovative tax planning tools to find opportunities to work with their clients to reduce their client’s lifetime tax burden and preserve their wealth. For more information about Holistiplan, please visit www.holistiplan.com.

