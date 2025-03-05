Nitrogen Introduces Nitrogen Risk Engine, Unlocking Proprietary Risk Number® and Portfolio Analytics APIs for Tech-Savvy Financial Institutions & Wealth Enterprises

AUBURN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze), the leading developer of integrated risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research and planning software for advisors, today announced the launch of Nitrogen Risk Engine. The API-driven product allows software development and integration teams at financial institutions (including banks, insurers, custodians, asset managers, investing platforms and wealth managers) to incorporate the industry-standard Risk Number and proprietary, individual securities-level portfolio analytics into their own platforms.

“We have generated more than 50 million Risk Numbers on behalf of Americans via the work we do with the financial advisors we serve,” said Dan Zitting, Chief Executive Officer at Nitrogen. “Like the Morningstar rating, our analytics have proven to be a valuable part of financial education in this country. Many financial services businesses though do not require our complete software applications. So, we are making it easy and extremely cost-effective for them to incorporate the Risk Number and our other proprietary analytics that power it right into their own platforms for advisors and investors.”

Key Benefits of Nitrogen Risk Engine:

Drive Platform Engagement & Growth – Enhance wealth management enterprise, custodian, and financial institution software platforms with intuitive risk tools that drive adoption and engagement.

Bring Credibility to Proprietary Offerings – Build client trust by integrating objective, third-party risk scoring, making portfolio risk clear and transparent.

Convert Non-Advisory Clients into Paying Advice Customers – Unlock new revenue streams by seamlessly cross-selling advisory and planning services.

Accelerate Product Launches & Reduce Costs – Deploy innovative digital investing experiences faster and more cost-effectively, minimizing R&D burdens.

Power Smarter Investment Decisions – Embed real-time risk analytics into existing workflows for improved compliance, efficiency, and decision-making without disrupting operations.

Available immediately, Nitrogen Risk Engine is designed by industry-specific, world-class engineers to deliver the product development and time-to-market experience a product engineering team would deeply appreciate. The API-driven solution delivers rapid, secure and seamless access to incorporate the Risk Number, Riskalyze GPA methodology and underlying portfolio analytics into advisor and client-facing websites and software applications.

For more information about Risk Engine, visit https://nitrogenwealth.com/risk-engine/.

ABOUT NITROGEN

Nitrogen has been revolutionizing how financial advisors and wealth management firms engage with their clients since the launch of Riskalyze in 2011. Today, Nitrogen offers an integrated client engagement software platform featuring risk tolerance, proposal generation, investment research, and financial planning tools designed to help firms and financial advisors deliver personalized advice. The company invented the Risk Number®, built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework, and is the champion of the Fearless Investing Movement — tens of thousands of financial advisors committed to our mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit NitrogenWealth.com.

