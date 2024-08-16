Nitrogen Deepens Functionality of Investment Research, Financial Planning, and Advisor Marketing Products

Client engagement innovator reveals summer 2024 product releases to expanded software platform; More than 1,000 financial advisors attend the unveiling

AUBURN, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitrogen (formerly Riskalyze), the company that is revolutionizing how wealth management firms scale the delivery of personalized advice and client engagement, today announced the availability of its summer 2024 product release. In a launch event attended by more than 1,000 financial advisors, Nitrogen’s product team shared new features added to its products: Nitrogen Risk Center (risk tolerance, proposal generation), Nitrogen Research Center (investment analytics and research), Nitrogen Planning Center (specialized financial planning), Nitrogen Command Center (firmwide controls) and Nitrogen Marketing Center (advisor content marketing).





“Our company was built to serve the best of financial advisors, and as a leader here, nothing is more exciting to me than spending product launch day with so many of them,” said Justin Boatman, Chief Product Officer at Nitrogen. “Today, we get to share about how we’ve answered the feedback to ‘unbundle the bundle’ and keep innovating. The new way we package and deliver our products is more than just a clarified lineup; it’s a new framework by which we’ll continue delivering value. This summer, we’ve already brought significant upgrades to Risk Center, Research Center, Planning Center, Marketing Center, and Command Center, and I love that we get to celebrate those enhancements as a community today.”

Highlights of the Summer Product Launch:

Risk Center: Recognized as the industry-standard risk tolerance solution, Risk Center offers deep insights with advanced features like Portfolio Stress Tests, Scenarios, Heatmaps, and the world’s #1 Risk Questionnaire, ensuring advisors can manage client expectations and provide personalized advice at scale. Today, additional updates were made to Nitrogen’s Check-ins feature, providing advisors with more options to manage the frequency and schedule of automated emails to better customize the cadence of their client sentiment signals.

Research Center: Today, the best experience for speedy investment discovery and deeper analysis into Security Stats and Portfolio Stats receives upgrades in reports. Six new report elements are now available for those with Research Center: Modeled Performance, Diversification, Size & Style, Risk & Reward, Sector Breakdown, and Regional Exposure. The team also invited Research Center users to participate in an early beta program for a feature that reveals underlying equity exposure. This new feature will be unveiled at the Fearless Investing Summit.

Planning Center: It's the fastest way to build a simple plan that keeps clients fearless, and it now includes more for illustrating decumulation for even more customers. Upgrades to Planning Center include a new Income by Source tool, which allows advisors to visualize and analyze clients' income streams with unprecedented visual clarity. Income by Source enters a new beta phase with more interactivity to provide data on income vs. need. Also on display today were Planning Center's report elements — now broadly available — that compare Retirement Maps, itemize a client's Timeline events, and provide a snapshot of investment risk capacity in the same context as the portfolio.

Marketing Center: Nitrogen's Marketing Center is an all-in-one content package designed to professionalize a firm's brand and launch lead-generation campaigns that result in AUM growth. With an always-on flow of fresh content, Marketing Center has been updated with new campaigns focusing on lead generation, monthly newsletters tailored for clients, and more. This consistent stream of high-quality content ensures that firms are able to consistently market their businesses with less advisor effort and at a lower cost.

Command Center: As the cockpit for the controls and oversight teams need to make sure advisors are compliant and effective with their Nitrogen products, Command Center today leveled up in two ways. First, Securities Builder now allows not only for performance upload, but for risk calculation based on custom return and volatility parameters. In addition, firms can now provide an "approved" list of securities for advisors to use in their proposal process.

The summer 2024 release also focused on driving greater performance and a higher-quality user experience across all products. These updates have resulted in 40% faster load times in many cases and reduced latency for key daily advisor and firm executive operations.

Today’s event also highlighted an accounts-based pricing model for teams who prefer to provision unlimited users as they scale, as many firms have already adopted the new structure in the past few weeks.

These updates underscore Nitrogen’s mission to equip advisors with the best tools to foster client trust and drive business growth. “We are not just keeping pace with industry changes; we are setting the standard for what advisors should expect from their technology partners,” said Boatman.

