Nisos to Present in Five Sessions at RSA Conference 2023

Managed Intelligence Provider to share insights on cybersecurity issues from threat intelligence programs, adversarial research, legal strategies and more

Nisos, the leader in managed intelligence, announced today that members of its executive and research team will speak in five sessions spanning threat intelligence strategies and attack vectors during the RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA from April 24-27, 2023.

What: RSA Conference 2023 Panels and Speaker Sessions Who: Nisos Managed Intelligence Team of Executives and Intelligence Researchers Where: RSA Conference 2023 Moscone Center 747 Howard St. San Francisco, CA 94103 When: April 24-27, 2023

Monday, April 24 from 10:50AM-11:40AM PT in Moscone West 2014 – In this panel discussion, Nisos VP of Intelligence Services Junay Hom will speak alongside Recorded Future, Flashpoint and GSK on the topic of “Defender Perspectives: Navigating Cyber Threat Intelligence Differentiators.” The panel will address the complexities of building a program and how to drive security return on investment.

Monday, April 24 from 2:20-3:10PM PT in Moscone West 3002 – Nisos CEO David Etue will co-present with Vectra AI on “M365 Adversary ROI: Microsoft Cloud Attack Insights.” This session will help attendees understand key insights from a decade of Adversary ROI research, combined with 18 months of real-world Microsoft 365 attack data from tens of thousands of incidents, to build a results-oriented M365 security plan.

Tuesday, April 25 from 8:30-9:20AM PT in Moscone West 2014 – Jennifer DeTrani, General Counsel and EVP at Nisos, will moderate a panel with Crowell & Moring LLP, Cooley LLP, and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP on “Optimizing Communications and Action Between Legal and Tech Leaders.” This panel will cover incidents ranging from ransomware to insider threats recruited by nation state actors and present steps on how to bring an organization together during a crisis.

Thursday, April 27 from 9:40-10:30AM PT in Moscone West 3018 – Nisos Intelligence Consultant Patricia Bailey will present on how “Russia’s RT Leads Global Disinformation to Bypass Censorship on Ukraine.” Bailey will share how Nisos’ analysis of an RT-sponsored Telegram channel and an international Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Twitter network offers new insights into evolving Russian TTPs aimed at bypassing platform restrictions and sanctions.

Thursday, April 27 from 10:50-11:40AM PT in Moscone West 2014 – Nisos Intelligence Advisor Paul Malcomb will host a joint presentation with FBI Special Agent Greg Concepcion entitled “Ghosts in the Machine… Is there a Security Patch for People?” The presentation will offer guidance on how to systematically and holistically deal with insider threats involving both technical and non-technical indicators as well as dark web cyber threat intelligence.

For additional details about Nisos and its solutions, including the recently announced Managed Intelligence™ Suite as well as the team’s presence at RSA, please visit: www.nisos.com

About Nisos

Nisos is The Managed Intelligence Company™. Our analyst-led intel investigations, assessments, and monitoring services empower your security, intelligence, and trust and safety teams. We provide accurate, customized intelligence that guides your security and risk decisions – protecting your organization, assets, and people. For more information visit: www.nisos.com

