Home Business Wire Niron Magnetics to Present at the 2023 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
Niron Magnetics to Present at the 2023 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit

As an ARPA-E SCALEUP grant awardee, Niron will present on the production process for its rare-earth free Iron Nitride permanent magnets

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Niron Magnetics, the company pioneering the world’s first high-performance, rare earth-free permanent magnets, today announced that it will participate in the 2023 Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy (ARPA-E) Energy Innovation Summit, taking place March 22-24, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit is an annual conference and technology showcase that brings together experts from different technical disciplines and professional communities to think about America’s energy challenges in new and innovative ways. Its programming is aimed at moving transformational energy technologies out of the lab and into the market.

In late 2022, Niron was awarded a $17.5M grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPA-E as part of its Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP) program. Niron is using this financing to advance its commercial partnerships and pilot production of its rare earth-free Clean Earth Magnet®, further demonstrating its potential to replace rare earth permanent magnets.

At the summit, Frank Johnson, CTO, Niron Magnetics and Tom Grainger, Senior Director, Strategy and Business Development will deliver a presentation:

  • Tech Demo: Pilot Production for Commercial Sampling of Rare-Earth-Free Iron Nitride Permanent Magnets
    • Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:15pm ET
    • Location: Tech Demo Stage

The Niron team will also be showcasing its technology at booth #717 during the summit. To schedule a time to meet with the team at the event, please contact Tom Grainger via the Attendee Networking function on the ARPA-E Summit app.

To see the full summit schedule and to register for the event, please visit https://www.arpae-summit.com/Home.

To learn more about Niron Magnetics and its Clean Earth Magnet® technology, please visit https://nironmagnetics.com/.

About Niron Magnetics

Niron Magnetics is developing the world’s first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. Niron’s proprietary Clean Earth Magnet® technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that possess inherently higher magnetization, can be produced at a lower cost compared to today’s rare earth magnets, and will enable a revolution in the design of new electric motors and generators. Niron is part of many innovative design partnerships, including a U.S. Department of Energy funded project that aims to develop more cost effective and sustainable drivetrains for electric vehicles. For more information on Niron Magnetics and its technology, please visit https://www.nironmagnetics.com/.

