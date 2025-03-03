NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe Collaborate to Enhance Product Discovery for Wellness Categories

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ Brandbank, a global leader in product attribution and omnichannel content solutions, is pleased to announce a new collaboration with RangeMe, the industry’s leading product discovery platform. This collaboration leverages NIQ Brandbank’s robust extended attribution capabilities with RangeMe’s expansive retail and brand network to enhance the visibility and accessibility of wellness-driven products, including Gluten-Free and No Sugar Added categories.

Through this collaboration, NIQ Brandbank’s verified product data will integrate seamlessly with RangeMe’s platform, ensuring that retailers and buyers can easily identify and source products that meet evolving shopper health trends. By offering enhanced wellness filters and improved search functionality, this collaboration empowers retailers to curate more precise assortments that cater to growing shopper demand for healthier and more transparent product choices.

"At RangeMe, our mission is to streamline product discovery and help retailers access the best and most relevant products for their shelves," said Vir Satyan, Senior Vice President, Supplier Success at RangeMe. "Collaborating with NIQ Brandbank enhances this process by ensuring that wellness-driven products are accurately categorized and easily searchable. This collaboration means that retailers can confidently stock products that meet consumer demand for transparency and health-conscious options."

Key Benefits:

Enhanced Wellness Filters – Retailers and buyers can now efficiently search for and source products based on precise wellness attributes, such as Gluten-Free and No Sugar Added, ensuring they align with shopper health trends.

– Retailers can better identify and stock products that match their customers’ dietary and lifestyle preferences, creating a more tailored shopping experience. Verified Product Claims– NIQ Brandbank’s rigorous data validation process supports brands in making product claims that are accurate, strengthening shopper trust in the brands they buy.

NIQ Brandbank’s rigorous data validation process supports brands in making product claims that are accurate, strengthening shopper trust in the brands they buy. Optimized Product Discoverability – Verified attributes help products surface in the right searches, connecting brands with qualified buyers actively seeking specific wellness-focused items.

“As shopper demand for transparency and wellness-focused products continues to grow, our new collaboration with RangeMe ensures that retailers have the most accurate and detailed product information available,” said Joshua Walker, Vice President, North America at NIQ Brandbank. “By combining our verified product attribution with RangeMe’s powerful discovery platform, we are making it easier for retailers to find and stock the right products while giving brands a competitive edge in reaching their target buyers.”

Together, NIQ Brandbank and RangeMe are revolutionizing the way retailers discover, and source products based on need-states and unique differentiators by product equipping them with the insights needed to meet evolving shopper preferences. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation, accuracy, and the continued advancement of smarter, data-driven product discovery.

For more information about NIQ Brandbank and this opportunity please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/ or contact our team at usenquiries@nielseniq.com.

About NIQ Brandbank

NIQ Brandbank is the leading provider of digital product content solutions powering omnichannel shopping experiences.

We enable brands and retailers to deliver the best shopping experience by giving them the ability to capture and share rich digital product content on all channels seamlessly. NIQ Brandbank’s end-to-end solutions connect shoppers to the most up to date and relevant digital product content making consumer goods more discoverable and engaging.

The world’s biggest brands including Tesco, Walmart, Carrefour, P&G and Unilever use NIQ Brandbank every day to digitalize the shopper experience.

With 25 years of experience and operating in 39 countries, NIQ Brandbank is the content partner to over 52,000+ brands, 700+ retailers, and wholesalers across the globe, creating a rich online shopping experience, while minimizing the cost and complexity for the industry.

For more information, please visit https://nielseniq.com/global/en/landing-page/brandbank/.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery and sourcing between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers to efficiently discover innovative and emerging products, while streamlining the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers, RangeMe enables them to grow their retail relationships with a platform that gives them the tools to manage their products, market their brand, and build brand awareness. Integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry’s most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the U.S. and around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.rangeme.com/.

