NIQ Activate Platform Now Available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Personalization–NielsenIQ (NIQ) today announced the availability of NIQ Activate in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. NIQ customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.





NIQ Activate helps retailers and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies leverage NIQ’s industry leading data insights and personalization to enable deeper collaboration to drive performance and targeted engagements. Microsoft Azure’s world class AI and data analytics capabilities helps businesses drive better decisions.

NIQ Activate is a SaaS, collaborative platform, powering retailers and brands to go from data to insights to activation to measured value. The platform enables consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) to define and assemble audiences, obtain insights driven by both retailer and NIQ data sources, plan and deploy campaigns, and measure results.

“We are thrilled to announce a simplified, faster transaction process for NIQ Activate to Microsoft Azure customers globally. NIQ Activate will provide customers with the opportunity to leverage our world-class data and analytics capabilities and drive innovation in the industry. This collaboration aims to empower businesses to make better decisions faster and create meaningful engagements for retailers, suppliers, and customers alike,” said Xavier Facon, SVP of Product at NIQ.

NIQ Activate on Microsoft Azure Marketplace benefits include:

Simplified process: Quicker time to deployment for customers with a promise of simplified procurement and billing process.

NIQ Activate empowers retailers to create incremental value and accelerate growth through retail media, personalized experiences, and actionable category and customer insights. The Activate platform leverages Azure Marketplace’s capabilities in data and AI with first-party customers and sales data to improve customer engagements for retailers.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome NielsenIQ to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

About NIQ:

NielsenIQ (NIQ) is the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. NIQ combined with GfK in 2023, bringing together the two industry leaders with unparalleled global reach. Today NIQ has operations in more than 95 countries covering 97% of GDP. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™.

