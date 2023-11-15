Home Business Wire NIPPON KINZOKU Group’s Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips Realize Low Loss and Downsizing...
Business Wire

NIPPON KINZOKU Group’s Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips Realize Low Loss and Downsizing of Renewable Energy Power System and the High Frequency Inverter

di Business Wire

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NIKKINDENJI KOGYO CO., LTD., our subsidiary, is the only one manufacturer of the Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips (3% silicon steel) with the thickness less than 0.1mm in Japan. We have over 50 years of experience in production and sales of Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips. And we design cores and various reactors through many years of cultivated design technology, and offer those products including prototypes. Recently, the needs for low loss and downsizing rise in the renewable energy electric power market and the high frequency inverter market. So our Ultra-thin Electrical Steel Strips earn the domestic as well as the foreign customer’s trust.




Features

(1)

Eco products

It has very low iron loss in the high frequency range, and contributes to higher efficiency and energy saving of high frequency transformers and high frequency reactors.

(2)

High magnetic flux density

With high magnetic flux density in frequency 400 Hz-40 kHz compared with other materials, it can realize downsizing of the reactors.

(3)

High magnetic permeability

It has high magnetic permeability and can be applied to shielding materials.

(4)

Excellent insulation coating

With an excellent inorganic insulating coating, it enables “distortion annealing” to make the best use of the material characterization.

Application examples

GT Series

  • SIZE: thickness 0.04mm to 0.12mm, width 5mm to 310mm

Reactor

　

Advantage

High frequency inverter (e.g. UPS)

　

Low loss

Renewable energy power system

　

Downsizing

(e.g. Power conditioners)

　

Direct current power transformer system

　

 

 

 

High frequency transformer

　

Advantage

Welding machine, medical equipment and lighting

　

Low loss

 

 

Downsizing

ST Series

  • SIZE: thickness 0.05mm to 0.15mm, width 5mm to 310mm

Motor Core

　

Advantage

Automotive (EV/HEV)

　

High rotation (Reduction of heat generation)

HDD

　

Downsizing

Medical equipment

　

　

Magnetic bearing

　

Advantage

Turbo-molecular pump

　

Reduction of heat generation

About NIPPON KINZOKU Group

Our products have been used in a range of areas from the precision field to the construction industry. https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Contacts

Sales Development Dept.

NIPPON KINZOKU CO., LTD.

E-mail: nikkin-overseas@nipponkinzoku.co.jp
https://www.nipponkinzoku.co.jp/en/inquiry

Articoli correlati

Aegir Insights and Finnish State-Owned Enterprise Metsähallitus Collaborate on Software and Intelligence Solutions for Finland’s Offshore Wind Market Development

Business Wire Business Wire -
COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegir Insights, a sector leader in software and technology-driven intelligence for offshore wind investment, is proud to...
Continua a leggere

eDreams ODIGEO Boosts Profitability by 84% Fueled by Accelerated Success of Its Subscription Model

Business Wire Business Wire -
‘Prime’, the world’s first travel subscription platform, continues to excel and grows its membership by 41% YoY, surpassing 5.2...
Continua a leggere

Interop Technologies Implements Basic RCS Across Global Messaging Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Android--Interop Technologies, a global leader in advanced mobile messaging technology, today announced the availability of a...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php