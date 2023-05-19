Nintendo News: Three Super Mario Advance Games Spring Onto Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack May 25

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–What’s better than a classic Super Mario™ adventure? How about a trio of them!





Starting May 25, the Super Mario™ Advance, Super Mario World™: Super Mario Advance 2™ and Yoshi’s Island™: Super Mario™ Advance 3 games will be available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy™ Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. These three titles join Super Mario™ Advance 4: Super Mario Bros.™ 3 to complete the Super Mario Advance series on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Plus, an updated version of the original arcade classic Mario Bros.™ is included in every game in the Super Mario Advance series for some POW Block striking, online multiplayer fun for up to four players.

Super Mario Advance – Fling veggies (and lots of other stuff) at foes with Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad in this powered-up version of the NES™ Super Mario Bros ™ 2 game! In Subcon, the land of dreams, Mario and friends each have their own distinct abilities to aid them in the adventure: Luigi jumps the highest, Peach can hover over obstacles, Toad can grab items faster than anyone and Mario is an all-arounder who’s great in any situation. This Game Boy Advance™ version of Super Mario Bros. 2 also features added surprises to discover and challenges to take on, including one featuring Yoshi. Wa-hoo!

– Bowser has taken over Dinosaur Island and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to stop him – but they’re not alone, because Yoshi is along for the ride! Every level, secret and Power Up from the Super NES™ is here alongside additional features and surprises. This Game Boy Advance classic also includes the option to play the entire adventure as Luigi with his abilities. Those Chargin’ Chucks won’t know what hit ’em when they encounter this high-jumping bro! Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 – Yoshi’s back, baby! Colorful worlds, giant bosses, secrets and enemies galore await in this Game Boy Advance version of the Super NES classic that first introduced Baby Mario. Join a flock of multicolored Yoshi and save the infant Mario brothers from the clutches of the villainous Magikoopa Kamek in this vibrant, egg-tossing adventure. Just make sure you keep an eye on the baby – he may be cute, but he’s a total crybaby!

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to a growing library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Tetris® 99.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan features all the same great benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, but with access to a library of classic Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis™ and Game Boy Advance games with added online play. A paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership also grants access to the Animal Crossing™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass and Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion DLC* at no extra cost.

Plus, save on two digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, available as a Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive! You can buy a pair of game vouchers for just $99.98 USD and redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalog, including to pre-order The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom. The voucher catalog also includes fan favorites like Splatoon™ 3, Pokémon™ Scarlet, Pokémon Violet, and many more. Check here often to view a list of eligible Nintendo Switch Game Voucher titles.

Both plans also provide a great way to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. With online play in compatible games like Nintendo Switch Sports, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Strikers™: Battle League, Splatoon 3, Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and many others, a Nintendo Switch Online membership can help you experience everything Nintendo Switch has to offer.

For more information about all the benefits and services available with the Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack memberships, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online and Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online libraries of games, and to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

* Full version of game required to use DLC for that game. Sold separately.

** Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

