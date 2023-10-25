Nintendo News: Three Cheers for Mario Party 3! Mario’s Mini-Game Bonanza Arrives on Oct. 26 to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–According to legend, when friends and family gathered around a Nintendo 64™ system to compete in the Mario Party™ 3 game, fun times were bound to follow! Well, it’s time to shine a beacon in the starry sky once more, send a message to your pals and ring up your parents because Mario Party 3 is bringing its collection of festivities to the Nintendo 64™ – Nintendo Switch Online library Oct. 26, where it will be available to play for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, including online!*









Hot off his appearance in Mario Tennis™ for the Nintendo 64 system (also playable with an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership), Waluigi joins the Mario Party 3 cast of characters with his unruly spirit and a chaotic board of his own – Waluigi’s Island – filled with tricky traps and crafty contraptions. The delightful Daisy also makes her first Mario Party series appearance as a playable character, bringing her incomparable charm to the competition.

And of course, what’s a Mario Party game without multiplayer mini-games?** This installment’s positively overflowing with more than 70 effervescent entertainments to enjoy. Jump over clock hands in Tick Tock Hop, bring your appetite and race to see who can Eatsa Pizza first, swing from vine to vine in Vine With Me, run circles in Eye Sore from Super Mario 64™, laugh yourself silly as you mix and match the Toad’s face in Picture Imperfect or try to emerge the victor atop the slick Snowball Summit.

Sporting the first Story mode in the Mario Party franchise – complete with a quest to become the top Superstar in the universe! – along with six game boards bursting with variety, the introduction of Duel mode, a host of newly added items and the addition of the bow-tie sporting Game Guy, Mario Party 3 has savoir faire and good times to spare.

With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers***, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership required to access Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online and Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online libraries of games, and to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise and Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC at no additional cost. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

** Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

*** Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

Mario Party 3 © 2000, 2001 Nintendo ©Konami Digital Entertainment



Mario Tennis © 2000 Nintendo/CAMELOT



Super Mario 64 © 1996 Nintendo.

