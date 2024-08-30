Nintendo News: New The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Reveals the Still World and Princess Zelda’s Swordfighter Form

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–In this brand-new adventure in the Legend of Zelda series, the Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems, Princess Zelda must embark on a perilous quest to save Hyrule and its people from the strange rifts that have appeared across the land. The game launches on Sept. 26, but today you can watch a new trailer that features more details on the game, including the puzzling Still World, dungeons and Zelda’s striking swordfighter form.









Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/wUdJF8gyO4A.

The rifts that encroach on the kingdom of Hyrule lead to the mysterious Still World, filled with challenges to overcome and dangers to face – where trees, fragments of land, people, and other items have been swallowed and now float in the void. With the ethereal creature Tri’s help, Princess Zelda can enter the Still World from rifts located around Hyrule, where she will encounter dungeons to explore and bosses to confront. Exploring what lies within these rifts will require Zelda to carve out a path with her ability to create echoes – imitations of objects and creatures found in the environment, a power she now wields thanks to Tri and the Tri Rod.

In addition to creating echoes to solve puzzles and defend herself against enemies, Princess Zelda can take up a mysterious sword and take on the powerful swordfighter form, enabling her to attack her foes directly. But watch out: She can only stay in this form for a short period of time. Luckily, Zelda can replenish this finite resource by collecting energy which can be found in the Still World. Pick your battles and time things right, and Zelda can fell even the mightiest adversary with her skillful sword strikes.

Plus, Tri isn’t the only one who will aid Princess Zelda on her journey. Along the way, Zelda will encounter several folks that will be of help to her – including the crafty engineer Dampé, who can create automatons that Zelda can use. Wind them up and discover what each one will do – just make sure they don’t break from taking too much damage!

Hyrule needs a hero with wisdom to spare, and Princess Zelda heeds the call! Discover the challenges Zelda will face in this grand adventure to save her kingdom. Will the power of the Tri Rod and the strength of her abilities, including the swordfighter form, be enough to win the day? That’s up to you, of course, in this brand-new adventure set in a Hyrule you’ve never seen before!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available for pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members* can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle*** features a stunning gold-colored design inspired by the Legend of Zelda game series, with the iconic Hylian Crest displayed on the back. This special edition system also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership (a savings of $39.99!***), which features a rich catalog of classic games, including ten titles from the Legend of Zelda series!

