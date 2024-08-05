Nintendo News: New The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Trailer Introduces New Ways to Explore the Wonders of Hyrule

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–When mysterious rifts begin appearing across the land, the citizens of Hyrule need a hero … and with a certain swordsman missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom.









The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom game for the Nintendo Switch family of systems launching Sept. 26 stars Zelda herself as she attempts to uncover a mystery that threatens to take over the entire Kingdom of Hyrule. This adventure sends her from one end of the kingdom to another, from the arid desert of the Gerudo tribe to the dense forest homes of the Deku Scrubs – but wait, you can see for yourself in this new trailer here: https://youtu.be/DolGuwvAnfg

As rifts threaten to consume the kingdom, even Zelda’s formidable wisdom may not be enough to solve the mystery on its own. With the help of the ethereal creature Tri and the powerful Tri Rod, Zelda gains the power to create echoes – imitations of objects found in the environment. By echoing things from wooden boxes to old beds, Zelda will be able to overcome obstacles and solve puzzles. She can also create echoes to use in her defense when faced with dangerous enemies – and then echo the enemies themselves to fight by her side in later confrontations! Get even more hints of what awaits Zelda as the mystery unfolds by revisiting the original game announcement here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94RTrH2erPE

Zelda’s journey will call upon her to traverse the expanse of her kingdom (using waypoints and horseback to travel quickly). Along the way, she will collect accessories and outfits to aid in her mission (such as the ability to increase her swim speed), and the chance to gather ingredients and blend them into smoothies that give you different effects based on their ingredients – such as replenishing health!

Zelda’s wisdom and player creativity are put to the test in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. With Tri’s help, Zelda will utilize new powers to “Bind” and “Reverse Bond” objects – making objects follow Zelda’s movements or allowing Zelda to follow a creature’s movements, respectively – you can uncover hidden paths or find multiple ways to overcome obstacles or solve puzzles. Make a boulder “follow” you to open a hidden area or bind yourself to a flying creature and temporarily take to the skies. It’s up to you!

Mysterious rifts are overtaking Hyrule. What other challenges will Zelda face in this grand adventure to save her kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available for pre-order right now. Nintendo Switch Online members can also save on this title and select digital games with Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers*. Additionally, the Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition with Bonus Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack** features a stunning gold-colored design inspired by the Legend of Zelda game series, with the iconic Hylian Crest proudly displayed on the back. This special edition system also includes a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Individual Membership*** (a savings of $39.99!), which features a rich catalog of classic games, including ten from the Legend of Zelda series.

*Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. To pre-order a game using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher, the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher must not expire prior to the game’s launch date. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

**Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition system is only sold with included Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership. Savings is based on manufacturer’s suggested retail price of other Nintendo Switch Lite models and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership when purchased separately. Actual savings may vary.

***Included Nintendo Switch Online membership auto-renews at the end of the 12 months unless canceled.

