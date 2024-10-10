Nintendo News: New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Trailer Introduces More About Concordia, Combat Mechanics and Power of Luigi Logic!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–All hands on deck: the Mario & Luigi: Brothership game launches on Nov. 7 for the Nintendo Switch family of systems! To prepare for the first brand-new adventure in the Mario & Luigi RPG series since 2015, a new trailer is here to provide a rundown of the journey. Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/zF96tpchink.









A mysterious power has fractured the world of Concordia into many scattered islands, and it’s up to Mario and Luigi to reconnect them. Venture out on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and launch out of its cannon to visit, explore and quest through a variety of different islands, ranging from tropical rainforests to bustling cities. Meet helpful new friends like Connie and Snoutlet (who is definitely not a pig) and encounter familiar characters from the Mushroom Kingdom like Peach and Bowser!

To reconnect Concordia, you’ll need to harness the power of Mario and Luigi’s brotherly bond to overcome challenges. Use Bros. Moves to bypass obstacles – like combining the mustachioed duo into a ball, or by throwing fire and ice balls to melt or freeze any impediments. Take advantage of powerful Bros. Attacks like Zapperator in a dynamic twist on turn-based combat, where well-timed attacks, dodges and counterattacks are key to defeating foes.

Don’t forget to equip Battle Plugs for extra abilities that can grant you strategic advantages, like creating a shockwave to damage multiple enemies or guaranteed critical hits against flying enemies. Experiment with creative combinations to layer different effects and see what happens!

Plus, discover the power of Luigi’s inventive mind with Luigi Logic, which can lend a helping hand during exploration and boss battles alike. While his flashes of inspiration can be … unconventional at times, they will help Mario with solving puzzles, collecting items and dealing big damage to even bigger baddies.

Need a little more help finding your sea legs? Get your feet wet with these short videos highlighting the various locales, battles and characters you’ll come across:

Greetings from Concordia – https://youtu.be/E5IlOERYagU

– https://youtu.be/E5IlOERYagU Enjoying the Action in Concordia – https://youtu.be/G30x2dddJsY

– https://youtu.be/G30x2dddJsY Making Memories in Concordia – https://youtu.be/tffEKtODS4g

For more information on this sea-faring adventure and to pre-order the game now, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/products/mario-and-luigi-brothership-switch/ or the Nintendo eShop.

