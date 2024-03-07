Home Business Wire Nintendo News: New Free Princess Peach: Showtime! Demo Sets the Stage for...
Nintendo News: New Free Princess Peach: Showtime! Demo Sets the Stage for Adventure

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Step into the spotlight as Peach to save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch! A free demo of the Princess Peach: Showtime! game is available to download right now in Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.




In the free demo of the single-player action game, players can experience the Swordfighter Peach and Patissiere Peach transformations. Swing, strike, dodge and counterattack as Swordfighter Peach and cut across an action-packed stage. Then, turn into Patissiere Peach and get ready to whip up an array of delectable desserts to prevent the Sweet Festival from experiencing a serious sugar crash.

Each of Peach’s transformations grant her distinct abilities that she will need to save the plays at Sparkle Theater. A new overview trailer details the variety of these transformations and highlights new information on the game – including customization options to add extra flair to Peach’s dress and Stella’s ribbon, and a closer look at the themed plays Peach will navigate on her adventure.

Check out the video here: https://youtu.be/rp4CGMbKQwU

Princess Peach: Showtime! is now available for pre-order at select retailers, at Nintendo.com and in Nintendo eShop at a suggested retail price of $59.99. And coinciding with the release of the game on March 22, a set of pastel pink Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers will be available at select retailers and My Nintendo Store at a suggested retail price of $79.99.

