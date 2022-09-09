Nintendo News: Ink Your Mark on the Splatlands in the Fast and Fresh Splatoon 3, Out Now!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Welcome to the Splatlands, where adrenaline-fueled competition, fresh fits, over-the-top weapons and splashes of colorful ink are always on the menu. The Splatoon 3 game is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems! To see this new squid-tastic entry in the Splatoon series in action, dive into the launch trailer for the game here: https://splatoon.nintendo.com/#!/trailer.





Last night, fans of Inklings and Octolings alike heeded the call of chaos and gathered for a Splatoon 3 launch celebration at Nintendo NY. Attendees reveled with splat-tastic excitement in the lead up to the midnight release, and the store itself – plastered in vibrant visuals straight out of Splatsville – had style to match. Nintendo NY will continue to sport this ink-redible look for a period, so if you’re in town, be sure to Squid Roll on by!

Splatoon 3 is a new sequel for both raw recruits and long-time players, and introduces new features and modes that have never been seen in a Splatoon game before, while resurfacing fan-favorite modes that have been reinvented in distinct ways:

Ink With the Best of ’Em : Use your weapons to splash vivid ink all over the place. Coat your opponents to take them (temporarily) out and change into Swim Form to dive into your own ink color and zoom where you please – this slick move can take you up walls, through fences and will even refill your ink tank. Plus, the newly added Squid Roll and Squid Surge moves will help you get even messier!

: Use your weapons to splash vivid ink all over the place. Coat your opponents to take them (temporarily) out and change into Swim Form to dive into your own ink color and zoom where you please – this slick move can take you up walls, through fences and will even refill your ink tank. Plus, the newly added Squid Roll and Squid Surge moves will help you get even messier! A Colorful Arsenal : All weapon types from previous games are back, along with some new ones. Flatten the competition with rollers, ink up close with the new (and sharp!) Splatana weapon type, stay hydrated with the new Tacticooler or turn the tide with an array of special abilities and more to discover. Get splatting or get splat – the choice is yours!

: All weapon types from previous games are back, along with some new ones. Flatten the competition with rollers, ink up close with the new (and sharp!) Splatana weapon type, stay hydrated with the new Tacticooler or turn the tide with an array of special abilities and more to discover. Get splatting or get splat – the choice is yours! Scorching Turf War Battles : Beloved by squiddos everywhere, this online multiplayer* mode pits two teams of four players in a three-minute battle to cover the most ground with their ink color. All-new stages like Eeltail Alley, Scorch Gorge, Mincemeat Metalworks and Undertow Spillway join several returning stages such as Museum d’Alfonsino, Hammerhead Bridge and Mahi-Mahi Resort. Twelve stages await your colorful artistry, with more to come in free post-launch updates. Splat it out to achieve total victory!

: Beloved by squiddos everywhere, this online multiplayer* mode pits two teams of four players in a three-minute battle to cover the most ground with their ink color. All-new stages like Eeltail Alley, Scorch Gorge, Mincemeat Metalworks and Undertow Spillway join several returning stages such as Museum d’Alfonsino, Hammerhead Bridge and Mahi-Mahi Resort. Twelve stages await your colorful artistry, with more to come in free post-launch updates. Splat it out to achieve total victory! Square Off in Splatfest Events : Cast your vote from one of three sides and then gain clout for your Splatfest team in 4-v-4 Turf War battles and the new, colorfully chaotic Tricolor Turf War – a mode where three teams fight at the same time and the first-place team must defend itself in a unique 4-v-2-v-2 battle.

: Cast your vote from one of three sides and then gain clout for your Splatfest team in 4-v-4 Turf War battles and the new, colorfully chaotic Tricolor Turf War – a mode where three teams fight at the same time and the first-place team must defend itself in a unique 4-v-2-v-2 battle. Anarchy Battles : This fresh mode will put your skills to the test! Lay your tentacles on the line and engage in wild battles to climb the ranks in objective-based matches to prove you’re the most sea -soned squid around. Wanna take on a challenge solo? Select Anarchy Battle (Series). And if you want to team up with friends, Anarchy Battle (Open) is the way to go.

: This fresh mode will put your skills to the test! Lay your tentacles on the line and engage in wild battles to climb the ranks in objective-based matches to prove you’re the most -soned squid around. Wanna take on a challenge solo? Select Anarchy Battle (Series). And if you want to team up with friends, Anarchy Battle (Open) is the way to go. Work Together in Salmon Run : Ink together with friends** and fend off waves of dangerous (and now sometimes giant) Salmonid bosses in this freshly updated frantic four-player team mode that’s now always available to play.

: Ink together with friends** and fend off waves of dangerous (and now sometimes giant) Salmonid bosses in this freshly updated frantic four-player team mode that’s now always available to play. Return of the Mammalians : Want to swim solo and familiarize yourself with the game? Join Agent 3 in a hairy fight against unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze in this completely new single-player Story Mode. Playing this mode will also prepare you for the chaos of multiplayer!

: Want to swim solo and familiarize yourself with the game? Join Agent 3 in a hairy fight against unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze in this completely new single-player Story Mode. Playing this mode will also prepare you for the chaos of multiplayer! An Ocean of Drip: Show off your flashy fashion with new and expanded customization options and up your game by hitting up the shops of Splatsville. Don the latest outfits, celebrate with emotes, decorate your locker and stay current with the seasonal catalog. Look forward to collecting items from the in-game Season 1 catalog now – each season lasts three months, so it won’t be long before something new surfaces. Additional free updates and large-scale paid DLC are also planned for the future!

Splatoon 3 is available now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers for a suggested retail price of $59.99. Plus, Squid Surge in style with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Splatoon 3 Edition at a suggested retail price of $74.99 and Splatoon 3 themed Nintendo Switch Carrying Case at a suggested retail price of $24.99 – both products are available now. Available Splatoon products, including My Nintendo Store exclusives, can be found at: https://www.nintendo.com/store/characters/splatoon/.

In addition, until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT, players who have pre-ordered or purchased Splatoon 3 from Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com can earn double My Nintendo Gold Points.*** That means it’s possible to earn up to 10% in Gold Points – which can then be used toward the next eligible digital game or DLC in Nintendo eShop or the My Nintendo Store.

To stay up to date on the latest research findings from the Squid Research Lab, follow the official Splatoon North American Twitter account. For more information about Splatoon 3, visit https://splatoon.nintendo.com/.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Games and systems sold separately.

*** Offer valid through Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of the Splatoon 3 game in Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. Gold Points are awarded based on the amount paid (excluding tax and any points or discounts used), have no cash value and will vary by country and currency. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

