Nintendo News: Five Classic MEGA MAN™ Game Boy Games Are Sliding onto Nintendo Switch Online … Right Now!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Fill up your energy meter and call your robo-dog, because today Nintendo Switch Online members* can play the original five Game Boy™ MEGA MAN™ titles – MEGA MAN™: DR. WILY'S REVENGE, MEGA MAN™ II, MEGA MAN™ III, MEGA MAN™ IV and MEGA MAN™ V – as a part of the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library!









Dr. Wily is up to his old tricks again! Evil robots, time travelling enemies, foes from the farthest reaches of space and more are gearing up for battle across these five MEGA MAN titles originally available for the Game Boy system:

GAME BOY

MEGA MAN: DR. WILY’S REVENGE – Dr. Wily is out for revenge, and this time he’s created his own “Mega Man Killer”! With this creation and his revived Robot Masters at his side, the bad doctor plans to embark on a quest for global domination. Play as Mega Man in his first portable adventure and save the world from destruction by sending Dr. Wily’s creations back to the trash heap.

MEGA MAN II – Dr. Wily has stolen the experimental Time Skimmer, which allows him to travel to the future for nefarious ends. Luckily, Mega Man and his trusty robot dog Rush are on the case! Collect items and power ups to defeat the Robot Masters standing between you and Dr. Wily – including a mysterious foe from the future: Quint!

MEGA MAN III – Mega Man’s battle against Dr. Wily takes him to the hottest place on Earth! Dr. Wily and his renegade robots are drilling to the planet’s molten core to collect energy that will power his latest evil invention. Join Mega Man and Rush in action packed levels through the sinister scientist’s fortress, battling various Robot Masters and collecting their weapons before facing Dr. Wily and his ultimate creation.

MEGA MAN IV – The World Robot Expo has been crashed by the deranged Dr. Wily! With the push of a button on his mind-controlling device, Dr. Wily turns all robots in the city into his personal rampaging reinforcements. The only robot not under his control is Mega Man, and together with Rush he plans to put a stop to Dr. Wily’s sneaky schemes once more! Collect power ups, blast Robot Masters and assemble circuits to build a powerful ally named Beat. Can this trio save the day, or will Dr. Wily’s mind-control machine be Mega Man’s downfall?

MEGA MAN V – During a peaceful outing with his sister Roll, Mega Man is attacked by a powerful robot named Terra who heralds an invasion of robots from space to conquer Earth. After regrouping in Dr. Light’s laboratory, Mega Man sets off to save the day with a powerful weapon – the Mega Arm! Battle through waves of cosmic foes, employ weapon upgrades, and call in companions to assist as you and solve the mystery behind this alien attack.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the launch of the Game Boy system! Celebrate by taking things back to 1989 on the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library with year one Game Boy classics like Super Mario Land™, Tetris™, Baseball and Alleyway™. Then, check out more Game Boy titles available on Nintendo Switch Online, including the daring action of Metroid™ II – Return of Samus™, the rollicking debut of Kirby in Kirby’s Dream Land™, the sequel to Super Mario Land, Super Mario Land™ 2 – 6 Golden Coins™, the quirky and colorful adventure of The Legend of Zelda™: Link’s Awakening DX™, or even hunt for treasure with the avaricious Wario in Wario Land™ 3!

With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can enjoy online play with compatible games, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers**, and several other benefits and special offers. For more information, and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, go to the Nintendo Switch Online section on the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu or visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Free Nintendo Switch Online trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership at the then-current price unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card/PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed for a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership nor by a Nintendo Account with an active Individual Membership or Family Membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

** Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. To pre-order a game using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher, the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher must not expire prior to the game’s launch date. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount, or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

