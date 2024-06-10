Nintendo News: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Partnership Expands into a National Tour

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnimalCrossing–The aquarium experience inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game is expanding to a national level! After debuting at the Seattle Aquarium, the experience is hitting the road in June, and making multiple stops across the U.S. throughout the year.









Each aquarium on the tour will host themed activities and offer guests the chance to explore the wonders of aquatic life with an Animal Crossing: New Horizons twist. By taking the tour national, even more fans will have a chance to interact with some of their favorite Animal Crossing characters while learning more about the real-world animal kingdom.

Local exhibits will include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunity, featuring an aquarium themed background with characters from the game.

photo opportunity, featuring an aquarium themed background with characters from the game. Themed signage throughout the aquarium will feature creature descriptions presented by Blathers with information directly from the game.

Standees of familiar characters from the game throughout the aquarium near a wide variety of habitats.

My Nintendo kiosks where guests can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points* redeemable on my.nintendo.com for exclusive digital and physical rewards.

Plus, guests may even have the opportunity to meet-and-greet Isabelle, Tom Nook, or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select days and stops!

Planned aquariums for this partnership include:

Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (Jun. 14 to Aug. 11)

Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, Louisiana (Jun. 21 to Sep. 14)

Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia (Aug. 1 to Sep. 26)

Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon (Aug. 26 to Oct. 20)

New England Aquarium in Boston, Massachusetts (Sept. 21 to Dec. 14)

SEA LIFE Arizona Aquarium in Tempe, Arizona (Oct. 4 to Nov. 17)

Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Dec. 21 to Feb. 28)

Tickets for the experience are included with the cost of general admission and can be purchased from each aquarium directly. Excited and want to learn more? Head over to Nintendo.com for additional information: https://www.nintendo.com/us/events/play-events/animal-crossing-aquarium-tour/

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nintendo eShop and through retailers.

