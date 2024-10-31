Nintendo Music, a New Smart-Device App for Nintendo Soundtracks, Is Available Today!

Listen to Soundtracks Across Nearly 40 Years of Nintendo History, Offered at No Additional Cost for Anyone With a Nintendo Switch Online Membership

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Nintendo Music is a brand-new app that brings Nintendo soundtracks to your smart devices*, from the iconic beats of Super Mario Bros. and the grand soundscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, to the tentacle-tapping tunes of Splatoon 3 and beyond. Exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members** at no additional cost, anyone with a membership can use the app to start their own musical tour through nearly 40 years of Nintendo history … today!









For more details, check out the announcement video here: https://www.nintendo.com/us/nintendo-music/.

With Nintendo Music, you can stream songs right from the app or download them to the app for offline listening. Search for songs by game title, track name, playlist name or even browse by screenshot. Need background music while you work or study? You can loop songs or extend select tracks to 15, 30 or 60 minutes for uninterrupted listening. No need to worry about game spoilers either, because you can filter out soundtracks that may spoil certain moments for you.

Find your favorite songs and build personal playlists that you can share with others, or browse curated playlists created by Nintendo. You’ll also receive recommendations based on your Nintendo Switch Play Activity! More music will continue to be added to the app, so be sure to keep an ear out.

Nintendo Music is available today, at no additional cost for Nintendo Switch Online and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members in the U.S. and Canada. Nintendo Switch Online Individual Memberships start at just $3.99 USD for one month, or $19.99 USD for 12 months. With a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, you can also enjoy online play with compatible games on Nintendo Switch, growing libraries of classic games, the ability to save on select digital games by purchasing pairs of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers***, and other benefits and special offers.

To sign up for either membership, or for more information about the benefits of each and to learn about a free seven-day Nintendo Switch Online trial, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

Reliving your musical memories from across Nintendo franchises – including Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Kirby, Pikmin, Metroid, Donkey Kong Country and more – is now just a tap away!

* Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required. Not available in all countries. Internet and compatible smart device required to use app. Data charges may apply.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack required to play the Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online, Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online collections of games. Free trial automatically converts to 1-month auto-renewing membership unless automatic renewal is turned off by the end of the free trial. Credit card / PayPal account required for 18+. Free trial cannot be redeemed by a Nintendo Account with an active individual membership or family membership. Persistent Internet, compatible smartphone, and Nintendo Account age 13+ required to access some online features on the app, including voice chat. Data charges may apply. Online features, Save Data Cloud, and Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app features available in compatible games. Not available in all countries. The Nintendo Account User Agreement, including the Purchase and Subscription terms, apply. nintendo.com/switch/online

*** Paid Nintendo Switch Online membership required at the time of purchase and redemption of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed within 12 months from purchase date, have no cash value, and cannot be transferred, returned, or redeemed for cash. Each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher may be redeemed for one game offered as part of the catalog. To receive promotional value, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers must be redeemed for two games with a cumulative price that is higher than the purchase price of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. To pre-order a game using a Nintendo Switch Game Voucher, the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher must not expire prior to the game’s launch date. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with any other sale, discount or promotional offer unless otherwise specified. Game catalog subject to change.

