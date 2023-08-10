Nintendo Download: Movers and Shakers

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:









Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Red Dead Redemption – When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure. Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more. Red Dead Redemption is available on Aug. 17. Moving Out 2 – Friends who move together, groove together in this wacky sequel to the world-famous, physics-based moving simulator, Moving Out . Working as a solo F.A.R.T, or with up to three friends in local* or online**multiplayer, slip into your Smooth Moves company uniform and help the residents of Packmore – and beyond – to pack up and ship out! Pre-order Moving Out 2 today, before the game launches on Aug. 15.

Digital Spotlight Rock and Bowl – National Bowling Day strikes on Aug. 12, so take some time this weekend to roll your way to victory in the Nintendo Switch Sports game, where you can either play solo or in two-player teams** as you compete to knock down pins at the end of your lane. You can choose between two modes: Be the last person standing in Survival Bowling or weave your way through challenging obstacles in Special Bowling. Plus, with the options to play locally with friends or online** in random matchmaking, there are many ways to show off your striking bowling skills!



Game Trials:

True Power Knows No Limits – Enter spectacular fights with all-powerful fighters in this week’s free Game Trial!** The DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ game is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous. Charge into thrilling online battles, including ranked matches, an interactive lobby and unbridled six-player Party Match, or discover a scenario featuring a character introduced in the game, Android 21, in single-player Story Mode. The free Game Trial period will last until today at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points*** by participating. As an added bonus, for a limited time you can purchase this digital title for 84% off, and the DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass DLC**** for 72% off. Act fast – this sale ends Aug. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT!

Activities:

Get the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Camping Coasters Set as a My Nintendo Reward! – Gear up for your next outdoor adventure with this set of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Camping Coasters, available now as a physical reward from My Nintendo! This set of four coasters features artwork of characters Noah, Mio, Eunie, Taion, Lanz, Sena, Riku and Manana from the game, plus two sheets of character stickers. For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/4e04834e1ff1bec6.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Save Up to 30% On Multiplayer Games! – Party up with awesome deals on select multiplayer* games and DLC**** for the Nintendo Switch system! Get on these deals while you can— the sale ends Aug. 20 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Remember, you earn 5% in My Nintendo Gold Points***** for your purchases. You can then redeem your Gold Points toward the purchase of other eligible games, DLC, Nintendo Switch Online memberships and more. For more information and the full list of games available, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/games/deals/.

THQ Nordic Showcase Sale – Wreck and wrestle your way through up to 70% off THQ Nordic favorites! This sale ends Aug. 20. For more information and to see the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.

– Wreck and wrestle your way through up to 70% off THQ Nordic favorites! This sale ends Aug. 20. For more information and to see the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/. Summer Splash Sale – Make a splash this summer with incredible savings on select digital games from Ubisoft, now up to 85% off! This sale ends Aug. 20. For more information and to see the full list of games, dive into https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately

**Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. Nintendo Switch Online – Nintendo – Official Site . Games, systems, some accessories and Nintendo Switch Online memberships sold separately.

*** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

**** Full version of the game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

***** Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop, which offers a variety of options for the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch family of systems both on-device and from the Nintendo website.

My Nintendo members can earn Gold Points on eligible digital purchases. Already have Gold Points? Redeem them toward your next digital purchase of Nintendo Switch games and DLC on Nintendo eShop. Visit https://my.nintendo.com/reward_categories for more details.

Remember that the Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo Switch players who register a Nintendo Account gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about parental controls on Nintendo Switch and other features, visit https://play.nintendo.com/parents/crash-courses/parental-controls/ and https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

