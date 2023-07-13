Nintendo Download: Mechanical Mayhem

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:









Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Manic Mechanics – In this chaotic co-op game, you and up to three friends* are cast as travelling mechanics who must repair vehicles quickly to earn points and work your way through the town of Octane Isle. Repair as many cars, trucks, choppers (and tractors, mini-subs and UFOs …) as possible before the timer runs out. The faster you work, the more chaos you’ll unleash – fuel spills, exploding tires, short-circuiting robots, stampeding cows and even alien abductions. Get your crew in the shop when Manic Mechanics launches on the Nintendo Switch system today!

Digital Spotlight Games that are Simply Peach-y – July is National Peach Month, and what better way to spend it than with the Mushroom Kingdom princess herself? Play as Princess Peach in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and even take a spin around Peach Gardens in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.** Roll the dice and show everyone who really rules the gameboard in the Mario Party Superstars game. Grab the Super Bell and prowl around as Cat Peach to rescue the Sprixie Princesses from Bowser’s clutches in the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury game. Plus, don’t forget that Princess Peach will star as the main character in her own new Nintendo Switch game, coming in 2024!



Game Trials:

Shock the Game and Try the Show – Live out your baseball dreams on the diamond in this week’s free Game Trial!*** MLB The Show 23 lets you build your ultimate team of national stars and Flashbacks from the 2023 World Baseball Classic tournament and customize your Diamond Dynasty squad with official uniforms from every participating country! The free Game Trial period will last until today at 11:59 p.m. PT. Nintendo Switch Online members can earn 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** by participating. As an added bonus, for a limited time you can purchase this digital title for 50% off! This sale ends July 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Don’t miss your chance to hit a home run in the ninth inning!

Activities:

Earn Double Gold Points With the Digital Version of Pikmin 4 – Oooh, treasure! For a limited time, you can earn DOUBLE My Nintendo Gold Points***** on the digital version of the Pikmin 4 game. That means you can earn 10% in Gold Points – which you can then use toward your next purchase on an eligible digital game or DLC. Already pre-ordered digitally? Those points are coming your way, too! Offer ends July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information about Gold Points, be sure to check out My Nintendo.

The New Pikmin 4 Sticker Set Physical Reward is Now Available! – This set of two 3″ vinyl stickers features a variety of Pikmin, an explorer and space dog Oatchi from the Pikmin 4 game! Add some plucky charm to surfaces like a water bottle or laptop. Redeem 200 My Nintendo Platinum Points**** to get it. Need points? You can earn 200 Platinum Points just by completing the in-store Pikmin 4 demo at participating retailers.****** That's enough to get the sticker set reward! For more information, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news/fbcfb2049489d958.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Ubisoft Summer Sale – Make a splash this summer with incredible savings on select digital games from Ubisoft! This sale ends July 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the games on sale, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/#ubisoft.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

** Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

*** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Membership auto-renews after initial term at the then-current price unless canceled. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

**** A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point.

***** Gold Points are awarded based on the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) and have no cash value. Bonus points will be issued on the game’s launch day, are earned based on the original list price of the game on Nintendo eShop and will vary by country and currency. A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point. Offer valid through 7/23 at 11:59 p.m. PT when you purchase or redeem a download code for the digital version of the Pikmin 4 game in Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers may not be combined with this offer.

****** Play 20 minute in-store demo, scan QR Code that appears at end of demo to complete My Nintendo Mission. See participating retailers for details.

