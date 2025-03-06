Nintendo Download: March With Mario

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch: Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – The legendary RPG series has returned, with newly remastered versions of Suikoden I and Suikoden II ! Meet and befriend up to 108 allies, build your home base, expand your sphere of influence and unite your allies to fight for justice. Employ intuitive turn-based fighting mechanics and make use of new support features like one-button automation and sped-up battles in this collection. Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars is available today.

Digital Spotlight: Wa-hoo! – It’s almost March 10 – which means it’s almost MAR10 Day! Celebrate our mustachioed hero in red with an assortment of games featuring Mario and friends. Leaf through a colorful storybook world on a quest to collect the Crystal Stars before the X-Nauts do in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door . You can also jump into the unexpected with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and platform through the different worlds of the Flower Kingdom with up to three friends, locally* or online**! Aiming to party with a bigger group? Liven things up with Super Mario Party Jamboree , with a smorgasbord of modes to play with friends, including Koopathalon mode where up to 20 online players can compete to rack up the highest minigame scores. Plus, don’t forget that you can play many classic titles featuring Mario and friends – including Super Mario 64 , Mario Kart 64 , Super Mario Bros. 3 , Super Mario World , Mario Golf and more – with a Nintendo Switch Online or Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership!



Pre-orders:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 – Alert the neighborhood watch and grab your skate buddies because the shred’s not dead – it’s back and better than ever. Get hyped for the legendary franchise to return, revamped with more skaters, new parks, gnarlier tricks, eardrum-shattering music, plus a whole lot more! Reunite the crew in new and returning game modes with cross-platform online multiplayer*** for up to eight skaters. Drop in to new parks or tear it up across classic parks from both Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4, authentically remade in jaw-dropping HD resolution. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 shreds onto the Nintendo Switch system July 11. Pre-order is now available on Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Music:

Tones Across Time – May the way of the hero lead to the Triforce! The soundtrack from The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is available now on Nintendo Music, the smart-device app for Nintendo soundtracks****. Enjoy the tracks that accompany Link’s journey across the Light and Dark Worlds to obtain the Master Sword and save the day, from Hyrule Castle all the way to Ganon’s Tower. Nintendo Music is exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. For more info, visit: https://www.nintendo.com/us/switch/online/nintendo-switch-online/nintendo-music/.

Activities:

My Nintendo Universal Epic Universe SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ™ Sweepstakes ***** – Enter for a chance to win a trip for four to Orlando, Florida to experience all four theme parks of Universal Orlando Resort, including the immersive worlds of the all-new Universal Epic Universe, featuring SUPER NINTENDO WORLD ™ ! Experience your favorite video game characters like never before. From steering through iconic Mario Kart ™ courses, to riding a mine cart through Donkey Kong Country ™ , to hitting ? Blocks and collecting digital coins as you explore, it’s interactive fun for everyone. For more information and to enter, visit https://my.nintendo.com/rewards/16f5d5df11e8ee69.

My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge – Join the My Nintendo Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Community Challenge for an opportunity to receive 310 My Nintendo Platinum Points******! Between March 7 and March 17, players across the globe will join forces to try and finish one million combined laps in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game. Even if you participate for just one lap, you will be eligible to receive the Platinum Points if players worldwide combine to meet the goal. Enter the tournament code 1152-2501-4827 to get started. A Nintendo Switch Online membership is needed to join the race and if you don't have one, you can claim a code for a 14-day free trial membership*******. Visit My Nintendo to learn more.

Celebrate MAR10 Day with My Nintendo Rewards – Head over to My.Nintendo.com and redeem your Platinum Points for fun Mario themed rewards from My Nintendo, like a Super Mario Stadium Tote Bag, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe License Holder with Lanyard and more (while supplies last)! For more information, check out https://my.nintendo.com/news/cc555990f4e9b1b1#rewards.

Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

MAR10 Day Sale – Share the fun this MAR10 Day with savings on select games featuring Mario and friends! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. You can jump on these deals starting on March 6 at 9 a.m. PT until March 16 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/mar10-day.

Also new this week on Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

