Nintendo Download: Lost in Communication

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Rune Factory 3 Special – Restore peace between humans and monsters when Rune Factory 3 is reborn on the Nintendo Switch system! Take a break from quests to chat with the locals, cultivate crops and care for monsters, among other relaxing activities. You can also transform into a monster, altering your battle abilities and conversations depending on your form. Your choices will also cause different events to occur. A new mode has been added to help you enjoy more quality time with your in-game spouse, too! Rune Factory 3 Special launches on the Nintendo Switch system Sept 5. Chants of Sennaar – Divided since the dawn of time, the Peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other. It is said that one day a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down the walls and restore balance. Explore and discover an enthralling world in a colorful, poetic setting inspired by the myth of Babel, where people have forgotten their past. Travel the endless steps of a prodigious labyrinth, uncover an ominous truth and unveil the mysteries of this universe where ancient languages are both the lock and the key. Chants of Sennaar launches on Nintendo Switch Sept 5. A demo of the Chants of Sennaar game is also available now on Nintendo eShop.

Digital Spotlight Seas the Day – National Beach Day is on Aug. 30, so why not kick back, relax and shell-ebrate by exploring the different shores available on the Nintendo Switch system? Take a stroll across Korne Beach and discover some hidden treasures in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom games, or go spelunking underwater in Serene Shores from Pikmin 4 . Fancy a challenge? Dig your feet into the sand for a game of beach volleyball in Super Mario Odyssey . Round out the day by foraging the coast or putting your angling skills to the test in Stardew Valley . With all these options, the world is your oyster!



Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Devolver Digital Publisher Sale – Ready, set, save! Seize this limited-time opportunity to snag some great deals on absolute bangers from Devolver Digital! Don’t miss out – this sale ends Sept. 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, please visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

