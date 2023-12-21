Nintendo Download: Holiday Delight!

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:









Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch Fortnite – Winterfest returns with the Fortnite Battle Royale! Whether you’re a new or returning player, you’re sure to find something to celebrate with 14 free in-game gifts (including two new Outfits!) up for grabs. But it’s not all about unwrapping, it’s about delivering too – so be sure to check out the new Ship It! Express limited-time experience for a real festive frenzy. Winterfest 2023 runs from Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. ET to Jan. 2 at 9 a.m. ET. Palia – Winterlights is Here! Celebrate Winterlights with festive winter cheer throughout Palia ! Holiday quests, festive furniture and cheery decor can be received from villagers and discovered around Kilima Village. Explore the winter shop and get snowy furniture items to bring the holidays to your home plot. Don’t forget to log in every day to receive snowballs and start a friendly snowball fight with players! Winterlights is available until Jan 29. Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Pumpkin King returns! Keep an eye out for signs of Jack Skellington in your Valley. Help him feel at home by creating a new Dreamlight Valley holiday and filling your Village with new items from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas . Make your Village a winter wonderland with the new Royal Winter Star Path! Unlock wintery new looks for Ariel and Belle, along with other exclusive new items that will make your Village feel cozy and regal. Overwatch 2 – Ring in the holidays with the Winter Wonderland event! Check out our heroes celebrating in style with new holiday skins. Beat challenges and unlock one free legendary skin of your choice: choose from the stylish Formalwear skins for Baptiste or the cozy Winter Jammies Illari skin. Dive into the action with returning fan-favorite modes like Yeti Hunt with new challenges and rewards. Disney Speedstorm – Season 5 “Let It Go,” inspired by Disney’s Frozen , is available now! Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Hans are charging up their engines to take you to a new icy racetrack – Arendelle! Expect new Frozen -inspired Racers, karts, cosmetic items and a new track environment. Play free today!

Digital Spotlight ‘Tis the Season – Gather your loved ones and get into the spirit of the holiday season together with Nintendo! Bring life to your family party with some games that are fun for all who want to play. Head over to the speedway where you can glide with endless fun in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and race through your favorite snowy winter wonderlands like GBA Snow Land or Merry Mountain with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC.* Show off your skills on the slopes with the Snow Whirled minigame in the Mario Party Superstars game. Dance with your friends and family** in Just Dance 2024 Edition . Indulge in the biggest feast of the season with the Kirby’s Dream Buffet game. Or, check out the new experiences available in Fortnite this holiday season: explore and survive in LEGO Fortnite, blast to the finish with Rocket Racing or headline a concert with Fortnite Festival.



Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:

Warner Bros. Games Holiday Sale – It’s that time of year to stuff your stockings and save up to 85% on titles like Hogwarts Legacy and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga during the Warner Bros. Games Holiday Sale! Hurry – this sale ends Dec. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.

Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:

Nintendo Switch Online is a paid membership service that allows members to team up or face off online in compatible Nintendo Switch games, such as Splatoon 3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Members also enjoy a curated library of classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy games, including Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Metroid, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Kirby’s Dream Land, among many others. To find out more about the benefits that come with Nintendo Switch Online, to view membership options and to learn about a free seven-day trial for new users, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/online/.

With a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership, players get access to even more benefits, including a library of Nintendo 64 games with added online play for up to four players (additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode; sold separately), a library of select Game Boy Advance games, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise DLC, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC, Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion DLC (full version of game required to use DLC for that game; sold separately) and retro SEGA Genesis games.

